5 fun rides you can take this weekend

“It's not the destination, it's the journey.”

Sounds familiar?

It is a quote famously attributed to American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in his take on life.

But we have taken the liberty to interpret the quote literally and bring you five ways to make the journey to a destination a bit more fun.

1. hello kitty cable car

From June 1 to Dec 31, visitors can ride in birthday-themed Hello Kitty cable car cabins along the Mount Faber Line from Mount Faber Peak to Sentosa.

In the joint 50th birthday celebration between Singapore Cable Car and Hello Kitty, the cabins are decorated with Hello Kitty designs and there are photo spots at Mount Faber Peak for Insta-worthy shots.

URL: mountfaberleisure.com/attraction/singapore-cable-car

2. ducktour

Amphibious vehicles accessible to the public is rare, making the Ducktour a special ride for all ages.

Board the bus at Suntec City and that bus turns into a boat once it hits the water at Marina Bay. The cruise takes passengers past Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, Esplanade and Merlion.

URL: ducktours.com.sg/duck.php

3. singapore flyer

Take to the sky with family and friends in a Singapore Flyer capsule. You can also enjoy a drink during the ride or sit down for a four-course meal.

From inside the capsule, you can see up to 45km away and catch a glimpse of Changi Airport, Sentosa and even parts of Malaysia and Indonesia.

URL: singaporeflyer.com/en

4. skyride

As fun as the luge is, the Skyride in Sentosa is just as thrilling, taking you on a scenic ride above the treetops. Definitely Insta-worthy – if you can overcome your fear of dropping your precious smartphone.

If you don't want to melt like Icarus' wings with the scorching weather lately, you can opt for Night Luge.

URL: sentosa.skylineluge.com

5. slingshot

This one is seriously not for the faint-hearted. You have two options: a 70m Slingshot into the sky or a 40m free-falling Extreme Swing over Singapore River.

"Feel your heart sink," according to the website. Our advice: Do not eat or drink before the ride.

URL: slingshot.sg