5 indulgent discoveries this weekend

Got your eye on a little something-something to reward yourself with?

From techy snaps to artistic collaborations, we've rounded up five fresh finds that are worth checking out.

1. Channel Your Inner Toughness with G-Shock

The iconic watch brand is back with a new collection that celebrates everyday resilience.

The G-Steel Color-Dial series, part of their Tough Like You campaign, features sleek, octagonal watches in black, blue, and green.

Not only are they stylish enough for any occasion, but they also boast Bluetooth and solar capabilities for the tech-savvy individual.

Available from July 26 – time to toughen up your wrist game!

2. Unwind in Style with OSIM's Revolutionary Sofa

This modular masterpiece can be configured to fit any living space and comes loaded with features like a retractable footrest with built-in massage, a removable side table, and even integration with their Wellness Tech ecosystem. PHOTO: OSIM

Say goodbye to boring old couches! Osim has just unveiled the uDiva Sofa – a game-changer that combines comfort, style, and cutting-edge massage technology.

This modular masterpiece can be configured to fit any living space and comes loaded with features like a retractable footrest with built-in massage, a removable side table, and even integration with their Wellness Tech ecosystem.

It's time to ditch the stress and embrace a new level of relaxation.

3. Carry a Piece of Art and Support a Worthy Cause

The New Beginnings series showcases the resilience and talent of individuals overcoming life's challenges, with all proceeds supporting Awwa's vital work. PHOTO: EZ-LINK

EZ-Link has teamed up with the Asian Women’s Welfare Association (Awwa) to launch a series of limited-edition cards featuring artwork created by its clients.

The New Beginnings series showcases the resilience and talent of individuals overcoming life's challenges, with all proceeds supporting Awwa's vital work.

Grab a card (or two!), and add a touch of inspiration to your commute while making a difference.

4. Relive Your Childhood with a Blast From the Past

The new generation Furby boasts colourful designs, voice-activated modes, groovy songs, and even responds to hugs and head pats. PHOTO: HASBRO

Remember Furby? The furry friend from the ‘90s is back and more interactive than ever!

The new generation Furby boasts colourful designs, voice-activated modes, groovy songs, and even responds to hugs and head pats.

There's also the new Furby Furblets – mini keychain companions with unique musical personalities.

Time to reconnect with your inner child and embrace a little bit of playful nostalgia!

5. Tune Out the World with Dyson's New Headphones

These sleek headphones promise a truly immersive audio experience, featuring advanced noise cancellation technology to silence the world around you. PHOTO: DYSON

Dyson is stepping into the audio game with their latest innovation: the OnTrac Headphones.

These sleek headphones promise a truly immersive audio experience, featuring advanced noise cancellation technology to silence the world around you.

Dyson is also placing a strong emphasis on comfort, claiming their new headphones have earned a "Certified Comfortable" tag.

If their other products are anything to go by, expect a stylish and functional listening experience.