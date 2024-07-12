5 things guaranteed to upgrade your weekend

LG's recent acquisition of smart home platform Athom hints at a future where controlling your home is seamless and intuitive.

1. Find Your Zen with HARNN's Latest Collection

Feeling the post-holiday slump? Treat yourself to some self-care with HARNN's new Black Tea & Sage collection.

Designed for those with sensitive skin prone to irritation, this line focuses on fortifying your skin's natural barrier. The collection includes a body wash, lotion, oil, scrub, and hand cream – all infused with vegan ceramides and natural moisturising factors for a boost of hydration and protection.

Plus, the sophisticated black tea and sage fragrance adds a touch of luxury to your everyday routine.

Website: harnn.com/en

2. Tune In Without Tuning Out

These open-ear buds prioritise both function and comfort. PHOTO: CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY

Love listening to music on the go but hate being closed off from the world? The new Creative Outlier Go headphones might be your new best friend.

These open-ear buds prioritise both function and comfort. Enjoy up to 26 hours of playtime, a secure fit thanks to adjustable ear hooks, and a low-latency mode for lag-free listening.

And at just $79, they're an affordable way to upgrade your audio experience.

Website: creative.com/OutlierGo

3. Embrace the Future of Computing

The latest Surface Pro and Laptop models are here, boasting cutting-edge AI capabilities thanks to Microsoft's Copilot . PHOTO: MICROSOFT

Techies, rejoice! The latest Surface Pro and Laptop models are here, boasting cutting-edge AI capabilities thanks to Microsoft's Copilot+.

Need help drafting a presentation or summarsing a lengthy document? Copilot+ has your back. But it's not all about AI – these devices are also powerhouses in their own right, with lightning-fast speeds, all-day battery life, and stunning PixelSense touchscreens.

Pre-orders are open now, starting at $1,599.

Website: microsoft.com/en-sg/surface

4. Go Beyond the Zoo Enclosure

The zoo's new "Backstage Pass: Elephant Encounters" tour gives you an exclusive peek into the lives of the zoo's five female Asian elephants. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ZOO

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at the Singapore Zoo, especially in caring for its largest residents? Now's your chance to find out!

The zoo's new "Backstage Pass: Elephant Encounters" tour gives you an exclusive peek into the lives of the zoo's five female Asian elephants. You'll learn how their habitat is designed to keep them stimulated, witness their care routines (pedicure, anyone?), and even get the opportunity to touch and hand-feed these gentle giants.

Tours run daily from August 9, so book your spot now!

Website: mandai.com/en/singapore-zoo/things-to-do/explore/tours/elephant-encounters.html

5. WATCH FIREWORKS AS YOU DINE

Canopy Esplanade is dog-friendly. PHOTO: CANOPY ESPLANADE

Till National Day, the skyline around Padang lights up with fireworks every Friday and Saturday evening.

Canopy Esplanade serves up serving up a family-friendly menu with touches of local flavours – some of the best cityscape views by the bay.

New items have been added to the menu, with dishes designed for sharing, paired with a cocktail or two, and as fuss-free takeaway.

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-10/12 Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Facebook: @canopydining