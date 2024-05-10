5 things you can do this weekend

Time and effort make the best gifts.

Do not fret if you forgot to make big plans for Mother's Day, which falls on May 12 this year.

Here are five things you can do to celebrate the mothers in your life.

1. cook a meal

You do not have to be a kitchen god(dess) to whip up a meal. Find out her favourite cuisine and do a bit of online research on the best instant pastes and hacks for the meal.

Pro tip: Buy instant pastes and ingredients at the supermarket, and simply follow the instructions on the packs. Plating and adding a stalk of flower or an unscented tealight to the set-up can make a difference.

Cheat: Order the ingredients on GrabMart or PandaMart.

The meal does not have to be fancy. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

2. go to the beach

Since Singapore has been getting plenty of "beach weather", then might as well head to coast. There is so much you can do on the beach, from reading a book to cycling.

Pro tip: Slap on sunscreen, grab a water bottle and put on a good hat.

Cheat: Rent a family bike, which comes with a shelter overhead.

With the family bike, which is available at the rental shops at East Coast Park, even non-cyclists can join in the fun. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

3. play games

Instead of playing what you are already familiar with, pick up a game that is new to everyone involved. Learning something new together adds fun to the activity.

Another option is to play a nostalgic game like "five stones" and "zero point".

Pro tip: If you do not want to spend on buying a game, look for cafes or community spaces that offer games.

Cheat: Use satay sticks to play "pick-up sticks" after you are done eating.

Kill two birds with one stone by playing games at a cafe. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

4. watch a movie

You do not have to scramble for a ticket if you cannot get any for a movie at the cinema. The libraries often screen movies for free.

But if the seats at the library's free screening are all taken up, you can head to Changi Airport’s ST3PS.

Pro tip: Check online for movie screenings across the island.

Cheat: Watch a classic at home. Prepare popcorn and make your home dark for a cinema experience.

You get a free movie and air-conditioning at Changi Airport’s ST3PS. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

5. picnic with music