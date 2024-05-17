5 water features you can visit this weekend
Singapore, as a garden city, boasts many water features – both natural and man-made – that attract visitors and locals alike.
From the Merlion to Jewel's Rain Vortex, the water features found on the island are either engineering wonders or simply a visual treat.
Here are five water features you can gawk at.
1. jewel rain vortex
"Spectacular by day" and "stunning by night", the engineering marvel at the heart of Jewel is world's tallest indoor waterfall. Cascading down 40m, or seven storeys, the Rain Vortex turns into a showcase of light and music in the evening.
Website: jewelchangiairport.com/en/attractions/rain-vortex.html
2. sembawang hot spring park
Visitors can sit around Singapore's only hot spring and soak their feet in the water. There is a cascading pool and water collection point at the hot spring, which is accessible even to wheelchair users.
Website: beta.nparks.gov.sg/visit/parks/park-detail/sembawang-hot-spring-park
3. rain oculus – marina bay sands
The masterpiece by artist Ned Kahn and architect Moshe Safdie channels collected rainwater down a vortex that feeds a canal that flows through The Shoppes. An impressive 22,000 litres of water is released per minute from a skylight two storeys overhead.
Website: marinabaysands.com/attractions/sampan-rides.html
4. merlion park
If visitors go to Italy to strike funny poses with the Leaning Tower of Pisa, they can go to Merlion Park and get creative with the Merlion, with its lion head and fish body, a jet of water spouting from its mouth.
5. sentosa musical fountain
A family outing to Sentosa for its Musical Fountain was a thing back in the 1980s. The existing Sentosa Musical Fountain is a modern-day iteration of the classic water feature that showcased jets of water dancing to music.
Website: sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/sentosa-musical-fountain
