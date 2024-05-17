5 water features you can visit this weekend

Water Bubbles, an art installation by Singapore sculptor Chua Boon Kee at the fountain near Clementi Mall.

Singapore, as a garden city, boasts many water features – both natural and man-made – that attract visitors and locals alike.

From the Merlion to Jewel's Rain Vortex, the water features found on the island are either engineering wonders or simply a visual treat.

Here are five water features you can gawk at.

1. jewel rain vortex

"Spectacular by day" and "stunning by night", the engineering marvel at the heart of Jewel is world's tallest indoor waterfall. Cascading down 40m, or seven storeys, the Rain Vortex turns into a showcase of light and music in the evening.

Website: jewelchangiairport.com/en/attractions/rain-vortex.html

Pro tip: Check the Light & Music Showcase schedule before going. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

2. sembawang hot spring park

Visitors can sit around Singapore's only hot spring and soak their feet in the water. There is a cascading pool and water collection point at the hot spring, which is accessible even to wheelchair users.

Website: beta.nparks.gov.sg/visit/parks/park-detail/sembawang-hot-spring-park

Pro tip: Take a bucket and raw eggs to the park to make onsen egg. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

3. rain oculus – marina bay sands

The masterpiece by artist Ned Kahn and architect Moshe Safdie channels collected rainwater down a vortex that feeds a canal that flows through The Shoppes. An impressive 22,000 litres of water is released per minute from a skylight two storeys overhead.

Website: marinabaysands.com/attractions/sampan-rides.html

Pro tip: Go on a self-guided Sustainability Tour with the family. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

4. merlion park

If visitors go to Italy to strike funny poses with the Leaning Tower of Pisa, they can go to Merlion Park and get creative with the Merlion, with its lion head and fish body, a jet of water spouting from its mouth.

Pro tip: Because it sits outdoors, check the weather forecast before heading out. PHOTO: AFP

5. sentosa musical fountain

A family outing to Sentosa for its Musical Fountain was a thing back in the 1980s. The existing Sentosa Musical Fountain is a modern-day iteration of the classic water feature that showcased jets of water dancing to music.

Website: sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/sentosa-musical-fountain