5 ways to liven up your week

Dive into a wave of fun at Legoland Malaysia Water Park Splash Carnival.

Bounce your way to a pair of return Economy Class tickets to Paris, France on Singapore Airlines.

The latest edition features a fresh taken on IKEA classics like the KLIPPAN sofa and POÄNG armchair.

Run for Hope is more than just a race, it symbolises unity, hope, and perseverance.

Pack your calendar with exciting events this week!

Whether you're looking to support a worthy cause, revamp your home with a touch of '80s flair, or challenge yourself to a bouncing competition, there's something for everyone.

Here are our top picks this week.

1. Run for Hope 2024

Lace up your running shoes because registration for Run for Hope 2024 has opened.

The annual event brings together runners, volunteers and supporters to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer, raising awareness and garnering support for critical cancer research.

The 31st edition will take place on Nov 17 and offers a 5km ($40) and 10km ($55) run along a scenic route starting at Marina Barrage.

Take advantage of the early bird registration discount ($35 for 5km, $50 for 10km) until Aug 18.

Participants can create an account to launch their personalised tally page, share it and inspire their network to contribute to cancer research in Singapore.

Top supporters stand a chance to win a luxurious stay at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Website: runforhopesg.com

2. IKEA brings back the '80s

The latest edition features a fresh taken on IKEA classics like the KLIPPAN sofa and POÄNG armchair. PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE

Ikea Singapore has brought back re-imagined designs of iconic bestsellers from the 1980s in the fifth edition of the Nytillverkad collection.

The latest addition to the collection celebrates the lasting legacy of designer Noboru Nakamura with a colour upgrade to the period's playful and postmodern design.

Spruce up your home with the fifth edition of the Nytillverkad collection which is now available in stores and will be available online from Aug 1.

Website: IKEA.sg/Nytillverkad.

3. Jewel Bouncing Net Challenge

Bounce your way to a pair of return Economy Class tickets to Paris, France on Singapore Airlines.

Can you bounce? Jewel Changi Airport is looking for Singapore's ultimate bouncing champion.

The Jewel Bouncing Net Challenge will be held on July 27 at the Bouncing Net attraction in Canopy Park.

The competition will test contestants' stamina, endurance and agility to be the top bouncer.

With France being the birthplace of the Bouncing Net, one winner will walk away with a pair of return Economy Class tickets to Paris on Singapore Airlines, sponsored by Mastercard.

The first and second runner-ups will receive $1,000 in Jewel vouchers and $500 in Jewel vouchers, respectively.

Contestants must be at least 16 years old. Registration is limited to 70 slots and the participation fee is $20.90.

Website: jewelchangiairport.com/en/promotion/jewel-5-year-anniversary-experience.html

4. Beat the heat at Legoland Water Park Splash Carnival

Dive into a wave of fun at Legoland Malaysia Water Park Splash Carnival. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

If you're up for a splashing good time, Legoland Malaysia Resort is bringing back its Splash Carnival – bigger and better than before!

Look forward to a giant inflatable banana boat, creating and racing Lego boats, and enjoying water volleyball and beach soccer penalty challenges at South-east Asia's largest Legoland Water Park from July 4 to Aug 4.

Calling K-Pop fans! Han Byul will be performing live on July 13.

Singaporean guests who purchase a full-priced 1-Day Triple Park Pass will get a free upgrade to an Annual Pass.

Tickets start from RM69 ($20).

Website: legoland.com.my

5. Sunway Resort Hotel wins Best Luxury Family Resort

Sunway Resort Hotel caters to diverse vacation styles. PHOTO: SUNWAY RESORT HOTEL

Sunway Resort Hotel has been named the Best Luxury Family Resort in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the 16th annual Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024.

This prestigious honour highlights the hotel's recent transformation, which focused on creating unforgettable experiences for families.

Guests can now choose from a variety of new rooms and suites designed with families in mind. Whether it's a luxurious getaway or a fun-filled family break, Sunway Resort Hotel caters to diverse vacation styles.

For an extra touch of luxury, families can even opt for one of the new private villas nestled in tropical gardens, complete with private plunge pools.

Beyond the upgraded accommodations, Sunway Resort Hotel has revamped its culinary scene with the introduction of world-renowned restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill and Street Pizza, both brought to Malaysia for the first time by the famed British chef.

With a dedicated kids' club, an outdoor water play zone and a stunning leisure lounge for families to unwind, Sunway Resort Hotel offers a complete package for an unforgettable family vacation.

Website: sunwayhotels.com/sunway-resort