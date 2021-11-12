Adopting a kitty? Here are tips on cat-proofing your home first

Create a safe space such as a wooden den (above) for your cat, especially a rescue one, to hide away in when guests come over.

Adopting or fostering a rescue kitty is a great way to help strays and make a new friend, but make sure you and your home are prepared first.

Animal welfare organisations require safety measures in place to ensure a good home for your new pet and will often conduct a home inspection before the adoption.

Here are some tips for cat-proofing your home according to Ms Koh Qian Wei from local animal welfare organisation Keep Cats.

Seal off windows, gates and any other exits

Ensure all windows, balconies and gates are safely sealed. Cats are naturally inquisitive creatures and may slip out and get injured in accidents. Also install mesh screens or invisible grilles so that your new pet will not be at risk of jumping out.

Create a safe space for your cat to hide away in

This is especially important if it is a rescue cat as it will need time to get used to its new environment. It can be as simple as a cardboard box with a towel over it.

Even after your cat gets used to your home, keep this hideaway around - it will be your pet's safe space whenever there is an unfamiliar guest or a loud sound.

Provide climbing options, such as shelves or small cabinets

This gives the cat room to explore and exercise, and it helps segregate territory space if you have multiple cats.

Give them something to scratch

Cats love to scratch as a form of de-stressing - giving them some options in the form of corrugated cardboard, sisal rope scratching posts or scratcher rugs will encourage them to scratch something other than your furniture.

Remove all plants that are toxic to cats

You would be surprised at how many common house plants are actually toxic to cats - the popular monstera, for instance, is one of them. Peace lily, aloe vera, snake plant, jade plant and dumb cane also fall under this category, so it is best to do a thorough check and keep these varieties out of the house.

Remove loose wires and other such objects

Or anything that your new cat may chew on or get tangled up in. Invest in protective insulated wraps for wires. If your cat is very active, keep fragile objects high up and out of reach.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg)