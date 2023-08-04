Celebrate S'pore's 58th birthday with FairPrice at our block parties in AngMo Kio and Jurong West

In celebration of Singapore’s 58th birthday, FairPrice Group (FPG) will be bringing block parties to two heartland locations (Ang Mo Kio and Jurong West) on Aug 5.

Both events will feature the FairPrice on Wheels trucks, and will pay homage to local flavours and nostalgic experiences.

Ang Mo Kio and Jurong residents, along with visitors, can look forward to specially curated carnival-like game booths and food stalls showcasing FPG’s own brands and Made-in-Singapore brand products. Both block parties are open to the public.

A special tote bag will also be given away to shoppers who make a minimum spend of $10 at the FairPrice on Wheels Truck, while stocks last.

Block party details:

Block 424A (pavilion) Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, (S)560424); Time: 12pm-2pm

Blk 442 (sheltered plaza), Jurong West Ave 1 (S)640442; Time: 5pm - 7pm

Pasar Eggs on promotion for 4 days only (August 3-6)

Pasar Egg 30s are going at a promotional price of $5.80 (limited to two units per transaction).

*Available at FairPrice Supermarkets, Finest, Xtra, Warehouse Club stores and FairPrice

Online, while Stocks last.

Trust Card Promo

From Aug 3-9, spend a minimum of $58 in a single transaction using the Trust card and get a pack of Starbucks Instant Premium Mixes 4s (choice of either Caramel Latte, Caffe Mocha, Cappuccino or Caffe Latte) at only $0.58 (UP $5.25).

The offer is valid at FairPrice Supermarkets, Finest, Xtra, Warehouse Club stores and FairPrice online.

For in-store purchases, eligible customers will receive a coupon via the Trust app. Customers can use the coupon during their next purchase to buy the item at just $0.58 (no minimum spend required). Coupon redemption valid till Aug 3, with one redemption per customer.

For FairPrice online, the offer is limited to the Caramel Latte flavour only. Eligible customers can enjoy the offer within the same transaction by keying in the promo code TRUST58SB.

1-day only Live Prawns sale (Aug 4-6)

Fresh Live Tiger Prawns will be available at three selected FairPrice stores over three days.

Get the freshest deal in town at just $19.90/kg (U.P $29.90/kg) Limited to 5kg per customer, while stocks last.

Date and locations: (sale starts at 9am):

FairPrice Jurong East – Friday, Aug 4 (Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-337, S 600135)

FairPrice Northpoint City – Saturday, Aug 5 (1 Northpoint Drive, South Wing, #B2-103, S 768019)

FairPrice Finest Marine Parade – Sunday, Aug 6 (6 Marine Parade Central, S 449411)

Prawn Dish suggestions for National Day gatherings:

Prawn Tacos

Roasted Prawns with Seaweed Butter

Steamed Garlic Prawns with Vermicelli

View more prawn recipes at https://go.link.sg/liveprawns

Celebrate the best value with Link rewards

Redeem your Linkpoints for “Truly Singapore” rewards on the FairPrice Group app from Burger King, HoneyWorld®, Kenko Wellness Spa & Reflexology from as low as 98 Linkpoints (worth $0.98) between Aug 4 and Aug 31.

Insufficient Linkpoints? Shop at local favourite partners such as Pezzo Pizza, Bee Cheng Hiang, Crave Nasi Lemak and more to earn Linkpoints. Find out more at go.link.sg/XwcgXI