H&M junks Justin Bieber merchandise

H&M said it had removed the Bieber-related products from sale.PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
Dec 21, 2022

COPENHAGEN – Swedish clothing giant H&M said on Tuesday it was withdrawing a Justin Bieber-branded collection after the Canadian singer blasted the gear as unapproved and “trash”.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Bieber, 28, wrote in an Instagram story to his 270 million followers on Monday.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M. All without my permission and approval. I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

H&M said separately that it had removed the Bieber-related products from sale and they no longer appeared available in its online stores.

“We have followed all approval stages, but while we are still checking this with all concerned parties, items have been removed from selling,” an H&M spokesman said in a written comment to Reuters.

The online store of the world’s second biggest fashion retailer was offering hoodies, T-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics such as “I miss you more than life” from the song Ghost (2021) for prices between 79.99 Danish crowns (S$15.40) and 349 Danish crowns.

H&M had collaborated with Bieber for over several years. - REUTERS, AFP

