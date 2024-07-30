Minion Land to open at Universal Studios Singapore in 2025

The Minions will be coming to Singapore soon.

The beloved yellow creatures of the Despicable Me and Minions animated film franchise (2010 to present) will arrive via Minion Land, a new attraction that will open at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in 2025.

The attraction will feature multiple rides, including a carousel exclusive to USS, as well as themed retail and dining experiences. The official opening date has yet to be revealed.

Mr Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, says in a press statement: “The Minions are such well-loved characters and this newest land builds on the incredible storytelling from the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, brought to life in an exciting, immersive theme park setting.”

Created in partnership with Universal Creative, the design team behind Universal Studios’ attractions, film-makers from the franchise’s animation house Illumination and RWS, Minion Land will have three distinct areas to transport visitors into the world of the movies: Gru’s Neighbourhood, Super Silly Fun Land and Minion Marketplace.

Gru’s Neighbourhood gives visitors a glimpse of where Gru, the former supervillain and series protagonist of Despicable Me, lives with his wife Lucy and their three adoptive daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes. It is also where the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction will be.

The popular immersive motion simulator ride, which is also available at other Universal Studios’ theme parks around the world, brings guests through Gru’s laboratory and transforms them into minions for his schemes.

Super Silly Fun Land, which overlooks the USS lagoon, will mark the debut of Buggie Boogie, a Minion dance party-themed carousel. The area will also have the Silly Swirly ride, where visitors can spin through the sky in unique themed vehicles.

Those who want a bite can also check out the Super Hungry Food Stand, a restaurant unique to USS that promises to be a larger-than-film version of the waterfront snack stand from Despicable Me, or munch on popcorn in flavours inspired by the minions at Pop-A-Nana.

Finally, top off the visit with a trip to Minion Marketplace. Find themed apparel, plush toys, homeware, confections and more at the candy-themed store Sweet Surrender, or look for fashion items at Pop Store or find accessories and toys at the Fun Store.