Newly-crowned Miss Universe S'pore fights human trafficking in Thailand and runs own clothing line

Entrepreneur and personal trainer Priyanka Annuncia, 26, was crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2023 on Saturday night (Sept 16) at the Amber Lounge in Millenia Walk.

She succeeds last year's winner Carissa Yap. The first runner-up was Nikita Carter.

Before her crowning moment, Priyanka posted on Instagram: "Tonight is the night. I'm filled with a mix of emotions (mostly excitement and nerves)...

"I’ve not felt this way in a long time.. thank you. Now let’s go have a blast."

She was crowned by Miss Universe Singapore 2020, Bernadette Belle.

After winning, Priyanka thanked the organisers for "this prestigious platform which will enable me to impact many more lives".

She posted on Instagram: "To my fellow MUSG (Miss Universe Singapore) and MUA (Miss Universe Australia) ladies. You are legends in your own league. I’m honored to have journeyed alongside you and create such meaningful memories that will be etched in my heart.

"To my family, friends and supporters, we did it, we did not give up! Indeed the human spirit carries within itself the life and strength to scaIe heights. This journey was made easier because of your love, support and encouragement This is what I will take with me throughout the next phase of this journey!"

Priyanka is a graduate from Murdoch University with a double major in business law and criminology.

She said in an Instagram post: "I have now ventured into making a difference in the legal justice system specifically in the field of human trafficking.

"Thailand has been a hot spot for trafficking crimes and till this day it still happens to a great extent. With my background in private investigations, I’ve honed my skills for three years and now lead investigations, rescue missions and reintegration programmes for victims...

"When I'm not fighting crime or coaching, you will find me running my clothing line that I started four years ago. I believe that making a difference is not a cliche but a manifestation of a belief system.”

Her clothing line is called Bodsitive, which was started in 2019. The one-time boxing instructor is also a public speaking coach.

Priyanka will represent Singapore in the international Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on Nov 18.