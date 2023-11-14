Woodland-themed playground and Monet: 5 things to look forward to at Gardens by the Bay

Among the additions is a new attraction that will allow visitors to experience the Kingfisher Wetlands in a "different way".

Ahead of Bay East Garden’s planned opening in 2027, smaller-scale upgrades and additions are planned for Gardens by the Bay.

These include a new experiential attraction, set to be located near Gardens by the Bay MRT station if all goes to plan, as well as a playground in the gardens’ Family Zone.

Here are five upcoming developments and programmes to expect at the gardens in the coming years.

1. New experiential attraction

One project in the pipeline is an experiential attraction that will allow visitors to experience the freshwater attraction Kingfisher Wetlands “in a different way”, Garden by the Bay’s chief executive Felix Loh told The Straits Times in an interview in October.

The attraction, which will be near Gardens by the Bay MRT station, could incorporate augmented reality and virtual reality elements.

It is slated to be ready in three years’ time.

2. Monet’s Garden exhibition

From mid-2024, Flower Dome – one of two cooled conservatories in the gardens – will host Monet’s Garden, an immersive art experience featuring recreations of the late French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s works and his gardens in Giverny, France.

A digital experience at Flower Field Hall within the dome will bring Monet’s works to life, said Mr Loh.

A floral display recreating the gardens of Monet’s home in Giverny, which were often the subject of his paintings, will also be set up.

3. Cloud Forest upgrades

An immersive exhibit that is part of the ongoing Avatar: The Experience installation at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO The gardens’ other cooled conservatory – Cloud Forest – will host an exhibition by National Geographic on “weird but true” organisms from February to April 2024, after the ongoing Avatar: The Experience installation comes to an end on Jan 1.

Thereafter, the exhibition space occupied by National Geographic, as well as the Cloud Forest Gallery, will be revamped to offer visitors a new “immersive and educational” journey, said Mr Loh, who added that this would allow the gardens to test concepts that may be introduced at the upcoming attraction near Kingfisher Wetlands.

The dome’s Orchid Haven will also be revamped.

4. Playground at Family Zone

A child playing an instrument at Gardens by the Bay’s Active Garden on May 15, 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE

By the first quarter of 2025, a family playground will open near the Active Garden.

Mr Loh said the woodland-themed dry playground will “provide families with hours of fun and exploration of the natural world through play”.

The community garden at Active Garden will also be upgraded, with barrier-free paths and elevated planting beds among the new features. It will be ready before end-2024.

5. Garden-to-table eatery

Mr Loh also revealed that Gardens by the Bay is looking to introduce a food and beverage concept with a horticultural-themed menu.

“This may pave the way for future collaboration opportunities where fresh ingredients could be potentially sourced from Gardens by the Bay for a garden-to-table concept,” he said.

A tender seeking an operator for the eatery was called last Monday and will close on Nov 28.