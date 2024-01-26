Be spoilt for choice shopping for CNY at FairPrice

With less than three weeks to Chinese New Year, this is a good time to get all the planning and shopping out of the way.

FairPrice and its long list of partners bring you a wide range of good deals till Feb 28. From festive decorations to steamboat ingredients, you can get your shopping conveniently done at FairPrice without breaking a sweat.

You do not even have to rush – selected FairPrice outlets will be open for extended hours to accommodate your shopping needs this festive season. For a list of stores with the extended hours, go to go.link.sg/FjPUZR

Rewards on the FairPrice Group app

Not sure what to do with all the Linkpoints you have accumulated from your Chinese New Year shopping? Till Feb 8, all Link members can redeem exclusive rewards and save up to 22% from Bee Cheng Hiang, Jollibean, Wing Joo Loong and more on the FairPrice Group app! (While stocks last, terms and conditions apply)

To explore all rewards, go to go.link.sg/linkcny2024

Bee Cheng Hiang Sliced Pork Bakkwa 500g (U.P. 3,600 Linkpoints) with 2,888 Linkpoints – you save 20%.

Wing Joo Loong $20 OFF Imperial Pen Cai Gift Set with 188 Linkpoints.

Jollibean Classic Soy Milk & Stay Crisps (Red Bean/Peanut) (U.P. 440-490 Linkpoints) with 380 Linkpoints – you save up to 22%.

Trust card exclusives – more partnership deals at FairPrice with Trust

More exclusive savings at FairPrice with Trust card on the FairPrice Group app!

Get $5 off selected gift sets when you pay with your Trust card on the FairPrice Group app. Simply add your Trust card to the app and apply vouchers during payment to enjoy the discount. (While stocks last.)

Save when you shop online

Till Jan 31, enjoy $6 off your final receipt when you spend at least $188 and pay with Visa. Get your groceries delivered to your doorstep with the promo code PROSPERITY. Offer available on FairPrice Group app and on website fairprice.com.sg

Pay with Visa and bag this deal

Till Feb 2, spend at least $100 with Visa in a single receipt and receive a limited-edition knitted bag. This in-store promotion is up for grabs at FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice supermarkets, Finest Gourmet, Unity and Warehouse Club. (While stocks last.)

To find out more, go to fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/partnership