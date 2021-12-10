Best year-end buys and lucky draws to close 2021 with a bang

PRIMA FLOUR

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the home-grown flour miller has launched two speciality bread flours for those looking to enhance their baking results and enjoy artisanal favourites in the comfort of home.

The Artisan Bread Flour produces a great aroma and flavoured artisan bread that has a crispy yet tender crust, and it is best used for sourdough, focaccia, ciabatta, baguette, pizza, croissant, Danish pastries and more.

Meanwhile, the Superior Bread Flour is a quality high-protein flour that provides an extra fine, soft and silky texture, and it is best used for making white bread, Japanese bread and sweet buns such as cinnamon rolls.

Unbleached and with no chemical additives, Prima Flour's new speciality bread flours are now available exclusively at FairPrice.

And from now to Jan 10, enjoy both products for only $4.50 (usual price $4.95), while stocks last.

LG

Expect next-level convenience with the South Korean consumer electronics brand's new cordless stick vacuum, the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with All-in-One Tower, which comes with an advanced charging station and accessory stand that plays multiple roles.

It has a fully automated dust removal system that makes emptying it more hygienic and saves users time and hassle.

When the vacuum is docked, charging automatically begins and the contents of its dustbin container are sucked into the charging station and collected in an attached 2.5-litre dust bag.

The tower features a three-step filtration system consisting of the dust bag, washable motor protection filter and fine dust filter. This minimises the user's exposure to dust and prevents any minute particles and allergens from escaping into the indoor environment.

And thanks to LG's smart inverter motor and axial turbo cyclone technology, the stick vacuum ensures strong, continuous suction. It also comes with LG's proprietary power drive mop that helps to reduce cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping simultaneously.

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor with All-in-One Tower ($1,599) is now available at selected outlets from authorised retailers such as Gain City, Harvey Norman, Audio House, Courts, Best Denki, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.

S PURE

As part of home-grown fresh and frozen food supplier C S Tay's Shop & Win online draw happening from now till Jan 31, spend a minimum of $18 on S Pure's premium chicken products and stand a chance to win a two-day, one-night stay at One Farrer Hotel's Mint Suite (inclusive of breakfast) and a five-course private dining experience for two at Nest at One Farrer.

S Pure purchases must be made from www.cstay.com to qualify. Two lucky winners will be selected for each prize (worth $1,200).

The first draw takes place on Jan 7 and the second draw on Feb 7. Winners will be announced on C S Tay's Facebook page.

Air-flown fresh weekly from Thailand and boasting a 14-day shelf life, S Pure's meat is from chickens raised with no antibiotics and added growth hormones or added growth promoters. Also, they are reared cage-free inside a smart farm.

They are also available at Swiss Butchery located at selected FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores, selected Eccellente by Hao Mart outlets as well as Isetan Scotts.

LIFEBUOY

This Chinese New Year, the British germ protection soap brand is collaborating with Disney once again to feature an assortment of adorable Winnie the Pooh festive designs on its products.

Since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, each of the five designs on Lifebuoy's hand sanitisers features Tigger, a character that exudes energy and optimism.

Meanwhile, care for your hands with Lifebuoy's rich, gentle and creamy foaming handwash (Moisturising Aloe Vera) in an exclusive Winnie the Pooh design.

The Lifebuoy Hand Sanitisers ($3.90) and the Lifebuoy Antibacterial Foaming Handwash Moisturising Aloe Vera (Winnie the Pooh design) ($3.95) will be available from Jan 1 at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Giant, Watsons, Watsons Online, Guardian, Guardian Online, Prime, Shopee, Lazada and RedMart.

The Lifebuoy Hand Sanitiser (Special Tigger) ($3.90) is exclusive to Guardian, Cold Storage, Giant and 7-Eleven.

Spend $28 and above on Lifebuoy products (Lifebuoy homecare included) - at FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Cold Storage, Giant, Lazada, Shopee, RedMart, Prime, U Stars, Hao Mart, PandaMart, Guardian and Guardian Online - to redeem a limited-edition Winnie the Pooh yusheng plate, while stocks last.

You can also spend $8 and above on all existing Lifebuoy Disney products (hand sanitisers included) - at Watsons and 7-Eleven - to redeem a limited-edition Winnie the Pooh red packet pack while stocks last.

SAMSUNG

The South Korean consumer electronics brand's latest range of smart air purifiers is designed to purify air within enclosed areas, offering home owners cleaner air by filtering common allergy triggers such as pollen, pet dander and even gases and bacteria.

Available in two sizes, they offer purification coverage of 90 sq m ($899) or 60 sq m ($649) and are equipped with a multi-layered purification system and three-way air flow feature.

They can also be controlled remotely via a smartphone through the SmartThings app and allow users to monitor and control the air quality in their homes, regardless of where they are.

The smart air purifiers are available from Samsung's online store and retailers such as Gain City, Harvey Norman, Audio House, Courts, Best Denki, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk and Shopee.

POKKA SINGAPORE

The local beverage brand is spreading joy this year end with lucky draws as Singaporeans stock up on its popular ready-to-drink flavours such as Jasmine Green Tea, Ice Lemon Tea, Ice Peach Tea, Ice Blueberry Tea and Natsbee Honey Lemon.

From now till Dec 31, indulge your inner tech geek by spending $5 on Pokka products at 76 participating FairPrice outlets to be one of the lucky ones to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256GB or the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth 46mm (worth up to $2,398).

Ten winners from this lucky draw will also be receiving $200 worth of FairPrice gift vouchers.