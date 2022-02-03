Kiehl's collab with BT21, The Ordinary lands at Sephora

The BTS Meets Kiehl's In New York City collection is launching on Feb 3, 2022.

Kiehl's releases collection with BT21

BTS fans, take note. For the first time, American skincare brand Kiehl's is joining hands with Line Friends to release a collaboration featuring BT21 - the playful characters created by K-pop boy band BTS members.

Launching on Feb 3, The BTS Meets Kiehl's In New York City collection features the brand's best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, with a bottle-lid sticker of the individual BT21 characters.

For the 50ml size ($54), customers can choose their favourite character posing with a landmark or icon in New York City - where Kiehl's started as a pharmacy in 1851. The 125ml size ($101) features a graphic of all the characters.

Only available at Kiehl's stores at Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point is an exclusive Collector's Set ($378) that includes all seven characters.

Get free merchandise when you buy a BTS Meets Kiehl's product. Receive a Kiehl's BT21 Blind Keychain with every purchase, while a nett spending of $150, including at least one of the collaboration products, gets you a Kiehl's BT21 Totebag.

Info: Available at Kiehl's stores and online

The Ordinary now at Sephora

The Ordinary is best known for its science-based, clinical approach to skincarePHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary is now available at Sephora stores and on the e-store.

It is best known for its science-based, clinical approach to skincare, and has been credited as a pioneer that helped generate consumer interest in active ingredients.

Launched in 2016 under the umbrella beauty company Deciem, the brand soon found favour with its no-frills, single-ingredient-driven products at affordable prices. It was created to "disprove the perception that effective skincare has to come hand in hand with eye-watering price tags", according to a press statement.

Prices start at $11. Bestsellers include the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 ($15 for 30ml), said to help hydrate skin; Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% ($13 for 30ml) to tackle congested skin; and the Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum ($32 for 30ml), a multitasking serum that supports radiance and targets ageing.

The Ordinary launched in 2016 under the umbrella beauty company Deciem. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

Or pick up the Sephora-exclusive The Bright Skincare Set ($72), which includes a cleanser, an exfoliating toning solution, an eye serum and a vitamin C solution.

The brand has set up a launch pad at Sephora's Ion Orchard outlet for customers to discover the products until Feb 16.

Info: Available at all Sephora stores, in-app and online

Origins and Kakao Friends join hands

Origins and South Korean characters Kakao Friends have come together for a mask collection in limited-edition packaging. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORIGINS

In another cute-character beauty collaboration, Origins and South Korean characters Kakao Friends have come together for a mask collection in limited-edition packaging.

Two of the characters, Ryan and Apeach, grace five best-selling Origins face masks: the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask ($39), Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask ($64), Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask ($48), Original Skin Retexturizing Mask ($39) and Drink Up 10 Minute Hydrating Mask ($39).

Gifts with purchases await. At Sephora, buy any two of the masks to receive a pouch or buy any three online to receive a full set including the pouch, a headband and handheld mirror.

If you are shopping at Origins counters, spend $70 with any Origins x Kakao Friends Mask and you receive the headband or handheld mirror, while a $120 spending gets you the pouch.

Info: Available at Sephora stores, Sephora's website and Origins counters and boutiques