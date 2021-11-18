Now is the time to get FairPrice’s tested and loved products

If you are one of those shoppers who loves to test out products before making a purchase commitment, FairPrice's upcoming Tested & Loved campaign is just the thing for you.

From today to Dec 29, the local supermarket chain will be running six weeks of promotions, with attractive deals on selected new FairPrice Housebrand products.

FairPrice has partnered Try & Review, a platform for consumers to share their honest thoughts on its new offerings.

Across its 40 products, FairPrice has received an average rating of 4.5/5 by more than 2,400 consumers.

These products range from food items such as cereals, nuts, pastas, bread spreads, flours, oils and rice to non-food items such as laundry detergent, softeners, conditioners, kitchen towels and antiseptic germicide.

There are also fresh/frozen items including ham, karaage chicken, bread and ring rolls.

The top three favourite consumer categories are chips, cereals and laundry items.

FairPrice Housebrand potato chips are currently sold in 75g packs, but a new size variant - 60g packs - will be launched at Cheers and all FairPrice stores by early December.

The chips are made from 100 per cent fresh potatoes and are trans fat-free and halal-certified.

Original, Sour Cream and Onion, Barbecue and Chilli flavours have all received a rating of 4.8/5 across 59 reviews, and are recommended by 88 per cent of Try & Review users.

User @GABEWANJING, 24, said: "The (Original) chips are light and slightly salted. Addictive and very crunchy. Not too oily or greasy. Perfect snack."

The Hot & Spicy flavour received a rating of 4.6/5 across 25 reviews, and is recommended by 84 per cent of users.

User @APPLEOH, 30, said: "Super crispy and irresistible that one is never enough."

As for the Cheese flavour, it received a rating of 4.6/5 across 25 reviews, of which 96 per cent recommended the product.

User @DREAMSTONE, 46, said: "These chips are delicious. They are thinly sliced, crispy and cheesy. Comparable with foreign brands. I finished the whole bag in one night. The price is very reasonable too."

Ever since its revamp in September, FairPrice's breakfast cereals have also been widely popular among children and adults alike.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Made in Germany, the FairPrice Snowy Flakes cereal is trans fat-free, low in fat and contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E.

With no added colouring and flavouring and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) ingredients, 50 reviewers rated it 4.6/5 and 90 per cent would recommend it to others.

Said user @RACHEL.CHEW, 36: "My kids are desperate to dig into the flakes. It is so yummy, even adults can't resist it. The flakes are so crunchy, go well with milk and are not too sweet. This has become a must for breakfast for them."

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Similarly, the FairPrice Croco Shells cereal - also made in Germany and is trans fat-free - contains non-GMO ingredients, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E, and boasts no added colouring and flavouring.

Out of 60 reviews, 97 per cent would recommend the product and it was rated 4.7/5.

Said user @APPLEONATREE, 38: "My kid loves this and he prefers to eat it without milk. They are thin and crispy with a good amount of cocoa taste. Very delicious indeed and value for money."

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The FairPrice Cornflakes is a crowd favourite among consumers of all age groups as well.

Trans fat-free and low in fat, it is made in Germany and contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E.

It comes in 250g and 500g packs and is rated 4.5/5 across 50 reviews, with 86 per cent of users recommending it.

User @ENYASMUM, 39, said: "My kids are always hungry and love eating cornflakes. We experiment with having it with the usual milk to mixing it with yogurt. It is good, delicious and healthy."

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Those who prefer travel-size packs can opt for the FairPrice Mini Cereals Assorted 8 x 200g instead, which comprises different flavours of assorted small packs.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

FairPrice is also the place to be when you want to stock up on non-perishables such as laundry supplies.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The FairPrice Top Load Concentrated Powder Detergent (Anti-Bacterial) is easy to rinse and leaves no residue.

Effective in removing bacteria and malodour as well as dust mites and tough stains, it is also good for indoor drying as it has a fresh and clean scent.

On top of the rating of 4.6/5 and a recommendation from 77 per cent of users, user @JACYLENE, 36, said: "I am totally impressed with it. Most importantly, it doesn't leave any patches on the cloth after wash and has anti-bacterial benefits."

Another popular powder detergent is the FairPrice Powder Detergent Low Suds that removes dust mites and keeps colours vibrant. It is also anti-bacterial and good for indoor drying. As a power cleaner, it is also extremely effective in removing tough stains.

With 4.5/5 across 60 reviews, 82 per cent of reviewers also recommended this, including user @TYIMING, 40, who said: "The powder is very fine with no clumps. There is a fresh scent to it and true to its promise to be suitable for indoor drying, there's no musky smell after I hang my towels indoors."

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For those who prefer liquid detergents, the FairPrice Laundry Liquid Detergent (Colour Care) removes stubborn stains and minimises colour fading.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Meant for whiter and brighter clothes, it comes with a floral scent - lightly perfumed fragrance to freshen up the laundry.

It is suitable for indoor drying and is versatile as it can be used for both top-load machine wash and hand wash.

This is also the most recommended product among FairPrice's detergent range, with a rating of 4.6/5 and recommendations from 90 per cent of users.

User @OHHISTEPH, 20, said: "I have been using this for almost two weeks now. It removes stains very well. The scent is lasting quite well and has been keeping my wardrobe fresh ever since.

"One of my concerns while washing coloured clothes is fading, especially when drying them out in the sun. But this detergent has worked very well in keeping the colour vibrant, and I am not so worried about colour fading now."

Additionally, the FairPrice Concentrated Laundry Liquid Detergent (Low Suds) removes tough stains, keeps colour vibrant and is good for indoor drying.

It received a rating of 4.4/5 and is recommended by 80 per cent of users.

User @SOPHIAHXT, 39, said: "My husband used this and he finds that it is comparable with other similar products, though this is more value for money. It does have lower suds because usually I can see foamy bubbles at the output pipe of the washing machine."

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Meanwhile, the FairPrice Concentrated Fabric Conditioner (Gentle Soft) gives extra softness to clothes, is easy to iron and gentle on delicate skin.

It has a delicate fragrance and is suitable for both top-load and front-load machine wash, with 59 reviewers rating it 4.5/5 and 81 per cent of users recommending it.

Said @NICOLELHM, 22: "It has a very pleasant and gentle smell, and the clothes feel so much smoother when fresh out of the laundry. I enjoy using this product very much."

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

On top of that, the FairPrice Fabric Softener leaves your clothes silky smooth and soft.

Its lovely fragrance freshens fabrics after every wash and makes them silky smooth and soft with anti-wrinkle properties. It comes in three variants - Lavender, Floral and Rose - and is recommended by 82 per cent of users with a rating of 4.6/5 across 67 reviews.

User @PRINCESSJANEDIARY, 32, said: "The softener has a great scent of rose, and after washing my clothes, they became more smooth and silky. It is easy to pour it into the washing machine area too and does not drip out easily."

What is more, FairPrice is also hosting a Snap, Review & Win contest as part of its Tested & Loved campaign, where 18 winners with the most creative and aesthetic posts will each receive $500 FairPrice e-vouchers.

To participate, snap a photo with your favourite FairPrice Housebrand product and post the photo with a review on your Instagram or Facebook.

Throughout the contest period from today to Dec 29 and during the winner selection period, your account must be set to public for entry validation.

Remember to hashtag #fptestedandloved and #fairpricehousebrand for your entry to be counted.

For more information, visit fairprice.com.sg/events/

in-store/fairprice-housebrand-tested-and-loved