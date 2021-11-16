Put your best face forward with new make-up

MAC

As the US cosmetic brand's global brand ambassador, trendsetting K-pop superstar Lisa from girl group Blackpink has launched her debut make-up collection MAC x L, making it the hottest holiday ticket this year.

The eyeshadow palette - inspired by her beloved cats and favourite ice cream flavour with names such as Leo, Louis, Lily, Milk Tea Ice Cream and Candy Rapper - boasts a versatile line-up that effortlessly creates naturally soft and sultry looks for day and night by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters.

Also expect three new shades of Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour that Lisa created and named (Rhythm 'N' Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses), Powder Blush in Melba and two Brushstroke 24-Hour Liners in Brushblack and Brushbrown, and the Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Lisa's favourite gold shade now exclusively embossed with her favourite flower, an edelweiss blossom.

The MAC x L collection ($43 to $106) is now available at MAC boutiques at Takashimaya, Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction and Nex, as well as Sephora stores at Ion Orchard, Westgate, Tampines 1, Causeway Point, Nex and Sephora.sg

URBAN DECAY

Dare to be different with the US cosmetics brand's Marvel Studios' Eternals range inspired by the superhero blockbuster currently showing in cinemas.

Get your eyes on the prize with the eyeshadow palette ($95) or amplify your look with four limited-edition shades of the award-winning longwear eyeliner, the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($33).

In addition, Urban Decay has also launched two Afterglow Highlighters ($40) and four shades of Lip Eclipses ($32), while the best-selling All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray now comes in a limited-edition packaging ($50).

Want it all? Summoning the powers of the ultra-collectible Urban Decay Marvel Studios' Eternals Vault ($396), diehard fans can get access to the full collection and individual products that are now available at Sephora and Sephora.sg

GUCCI BEAUTY

Designed especially for the holidays, the new limited-edition trio of Rouge a Levres Mat lipsticks ($59) - 217 Valeria Rose, 519 Pauline Red and the emblematic 25 Goldie Red - from the Italian fashion house's beauty arm offers a perfect touch of magic fit for the festivities.

With a creamy matte texture and soft velvety finish, they are given a celebratory makeover with a new retro black print with gold hearts and stars.

Don't forget to add the Palette Beaute Des Yeux Floral ($230), a luxurious 12-shade eyeshadow palette boasting satin, matte and metallic shades. Encased within a gold-trimmed black palette with a vintage-inspired floral design, it is a true collector's item, whether gifted to another or to the self.

These Gucci Beauty products are now available at Takashimaya, Tangs, BHG, Sephora and their online stores.

NARS

The French beauty brand's limited-edition Holiday 2021 Collection comprises coveted new sets featuring iconic Nars shades from exclusive palettes to stocking stuffers.

On top of the High Profile Cheek Palette ($85), Bijoux Eyeshadow Palette ($85), Unwrapped Afterglow Lip Balm Duo ($40) and Double Climax Mascara Duo ($36), look out for the Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($45) featuring shades in iconic Orgasm, cult favourite Laguna and bestselling Dolce Vita, now reimagined as a jewel box of mattes, satins and shimmers for the most desired eyes.

The Nars Holiday 2021 Collection is now available at Sephora and Sephora.sg