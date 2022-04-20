Special discount on FairPrice Pasar Eggs from April 20 to 27

There is no shortage of eggs at FairPrice as it actively diversifies its sources of eggs to ensure availability.

Egg lovers rejoice. Prices of eggs may have continued to rise, but FairPrice will be absorbing the cost for a week.

From April 20 to April 27, FairPrice's Pasar Fresh Eggs (30s) will be sold at a discounted $6.95 from the existing $7.50, while stocks last.

This special promotion is available across all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online.

Each customer may only purchase up to two trays of 30 eggs during the promotional period.

Said Mr Tng Ah Yiam, Chief Procurement Officer, FairPrice Group: “FairPrice strives to provide good value through various ways including special discounts for products where possible.”

He added that the egg supply has remained stable as apart from sourcing eggs locally, FairPrice also import eggs from many different sources.

The supermarket chain currently offers over 60 SKUs (stock keeping units) of eggs of varying brands imported from seven countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia and Poland.