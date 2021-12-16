Spring cleaning essentials to welcome the new year

FairPrice Anti-Bacterial Mini Wipes (4x8 per pack) has anti-bacterial properties and is free from alcohol, paraben and sulfate.

FairPrice Pipe Declogger (1L) is a product of Japan that has a bleaching effect which gets rid of odour and slime.

The FairPrice Floor Cleaner (2L) is the perfect anti-bacterial formulation that disinfects and deodorises.

As we bid goodbye to 2021 and welcome in the new year, why not take the opportunity to spring-clean your home and give it a fresh look?

With the current Covid-19 situation, many of us are sure to be concerned about disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at least once a day, especially since being outside and coming into contact with different surfaces could mean letting unwanted germs get into your home unintentionally.

If you require a new disinfecting agent, look no further – you can disinfect all surfaces and objects using the FairPrice Antiseptic Germicide, which kills 99.9 per cent of germs and is suitable for everyday use.

With a rating of 4.7 stars across 60 reviews on the Try & Review platform, the FairPrice Antiseptic Germicide was recommended by 87 per cent of users.

User @BREADDBUTTER, 30, said: “This product is a good alternative to the other very well-known brand. It helps me keep my toilet tiles clean and non-slippery. It also keeps the foul smell away from the toilet.”

It was equally praised by user @PEIFENNLIE, 38, who said: “It’s great, it served its benefits well and is affordable for everyone. I use this to clean my kids’ toys and clothing.”

FairPrice Bleach Extra White (4L) kills germs, viruses and bacteria, removes tough stains and makes white clothes whiter. It is also made locally.

You can clean off mould and mildew on your bathroom tiles by bleaching those areas. Not only does the bleach remove past stains, but it also kills the fungus. Use a mixture of equal parts bleach and water in a spray bottle, and let it sit for 15 minutes before scrubbing it off and rinsing.

When mopping the floor, try using commercial floor cleaners instead of water to remove stubborn stains and eliminate germs.

The FairPrice Floor Cleaner (2L) is the perfect anti-bacterial formulation that disinfects and deodorises. It is a non-rinse concentrated formula that provides a long-lasting fragrance and is also made locally.

If you are looking to clean surfaces that may have a lot of germs from frequent contact, such as sinks, countertops, cabinets and shelves, the FairPrice Lavender Multi-Purpose Cleaner (2L) is a good choice. Another product of Singapore, this cleaner is non-sticky and disinfects and deodorises effectively. It is also suitable for marble, tile and terrazzo surfaces.

Get rid of stains, odour, slime and tough clogs accumulated in sinks and pipes with pipe decloggers such as the FairPrice Pipe Declogger (1L), which is a product of Japan that has a bleaching effect that gets rid of odour and slime. It can also be used to dissolve hair, grease and stains without damaging the pipes.

Before you start preparing a hearty Christmas meal for the family, be sure to clean the kitchen countertops and stoves with the FairPrice Natural Dishwashing Liquid Soothing Lemongrass (500ml). The anti-bacterial concentrated formulation is made from natural ingredients and plant-derived biodegradable ingredients with Vitamin E.

Despite being tough on grease, this is the perfect dishwashing liquid as it is gentle on the hands and can be easily used by mixing some of the dishwashing liquid with warm water in a bowl. Then, dip a kitchen cloth into the solution and give everything a good wipe.

You can also use the disinfecting wipes afterwards to ensure that you have a clean, bacteria-free kitchen.

The FairPrice Anti-Bacterial Mini Wipes (4x8 per pack) is a new product that has anti-bacterial properties and is free from alcohol, paraben and sulfate. It also contains aloe vera and is gentle and fragrance-free.

These sheets are great for sanitising and wiping all surfaces of built-in furniture, including the interior and exterior.

Another effective cleaning agent is glass cleaners – they can get rid of any dirt, stains, grime or streaks on mirrors, screens, ceramics and glass surfaces such as shower doors.

The FairPrice Glass Cleaner Extra Shine (500ml) is streak-free, anti-dust and even offers extra cleaning power and shine.

Don’t forget that your clothes will need thorough cleaning too.

To properly get rid of any bacteria and dirt on cleaning cloths and rags, you can simply wash them with anti-bacterial liquid detergent in a washing machine.

Another popular product is the FairPrice Top Load Concentrated Powder Detergent (Anti-Bacterial) which has a fresh and clean scent.

It is easily rinsed and leaves no residue even as it removes bacteria, malodour, dust mites and tough stains.

This detergent received a rating of 4.6 across 51 reviews, and 77 per cent of users said they would recommend this product.

User @JACYLENE, 36, said: “I’m worried that the powder will not dissolve easily and will stick on the cloth. But this doesn’t leave any patches on the cloth after washing and it comes with anti-bacterial benefits.”

The detergent is also good for indoor drying, as mentioned by user @JES_YONG.

The 33-year-old said: “I'm always a fan of indoor drying detergent as the weather is unpredictable. I usually choose liquid detergent over powder detergent as I feel powder might be as easy to rinse as liquid. But I was wrong. This is so easy to rinse off, remove dust mite, remove rough stain easily and leave no residue behind. Plus it smells good too.”

A combination of the above cleaning agents can also be used to achieve the best results.

For example, garbage bins can be cleaned with bleach and detergent. First, wash with soapy water (detergent) and rinse, then deodorise and sanitise the bins with a diluted mixture of half a cup of bleach per three litres of water. Swish this solution over the inside of the bin and let it sit for two minutes before rinsing.

With all the above information, it is now up to you to try these products and share your thoughts as well.

Snap, Review & Win Contest

From now till Dec 29, FairPrice is hosting the Snap, Review & Win Contest, where participants can stand a chance to win $500 worth of FairPrice e-vouchers.

To participate, simply snap a photo with your favourite FairPrice Housebrand product and post the photo with a review on Instagram or Facebook. Remember to hashtag #fptestedandloved and #fairpricehousebrand to qualify.

Your entry must be visible to the public throughout the contest period and during the winner selection period for entry validation.

A total of 18 winners with the most creative and aesthetic posts will each walk away with $500 FairPrice e-vouchers.

For more details about the contest, refer to https://www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/fairprice-housebrand-tested-and-loved.