Surprising ways wearing makeup can help your mental health

Wearing make-up can boost a woman’s confidence and put her in the right frame of mind to be confident about herself, no matter the situation. The make-up routine in the morning before heading out can also be a form of therapy for some.

We put on make-up for a variety of reasons. And while it's always best to be comfortable in your own skin, make-up can also do wonders for your mental well-being.

Here's how it helps to boost not just the way you look but your mental health too.

It's much-needed 'me' time

It often seems like we're constantly rushing somewhere, to go from one work appointment to another.

That 10 (or more) minutes you spend every morning putting on make-up might just be the best way to start your day before getting bogged down with the stresses that come with modern living.

It offers the time you need to centre yourself before you leave the house.

It makes you more creative

Creative hobbies are good for the mind, whether it's a craft, crossword puzzle or colouring book that gets you going.

Putting on make-up is a similarly creative task. You get to choose what kind of look you want to go for each day, play with colours and different styles, and even research trends. Make-up to match your mood? Why not?

You get to pick your 'face'

Some women use make-up to gain confidence, to put out to the world the 'face' they're comfortable in. If that helps soothe your anxiety or boost your confidence, it's a win for your mental health.

Some women like using just foundation to cover an uneven skin tone or small blemishes, for example, and nothing else. It can be as simple as that but it's still a choice you make on how you want to present yourself.

It makes you more confident

A study showed that wearing make-up boosts a woman's confidence and makes her feel smarter too.

This psychological phenomenon is known as the 'lipstick effect'.

So whether it's a job interview or a first date, wearing make-up can put you in the right frame of mind to be confident about yourself, no matter what situation you're in.

It's a self-care treat

Life can be hard sometimes and we all reach out for different things that make us happy. So if it's make-up that lifts your mood, go for it. You might even pick up a few new skills.

When you achieve something with it - finally perfect that cat eye, for example - it boosts your confidence and makes you feel better about yourself.

It empowers you

Think your eyes are your best feature? Then accentuate them with eyeshadow.

Or sport a bold lip colour if the lips are your favourite feature. Deciding what face you want to put on gives you the confidence to take matters into your own hands and face the world the way you prefer.

Having control over your beauty routine certainly helps your mental health.

It's therapeutic

Your make-up routine could also be a form of therapy. .

Having a daily ritual is especially helpful if you suffer from anxiety as you have control over what you're doing.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)