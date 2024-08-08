Is Tioman's latest luxury resort worth the journey?

The island's cats are adored by residents and tourists alike.

The Boathouse lies in the shadow of Mount Kajang amid lush greenery.

When I was assigned to visit Tioman’s latest luxury resort, The Boathouse, I was excited.

I'm all for sun, sand and sea, but then came the reality check: a three-hour car journey followed by a 90-minute ferry ride. My initial enthusiasm took a slight dip.

Waking up before dawn to be picked up at my doorstep, I won’t lie, I was a little groggy.

However, as the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm, so we cleared immigration swiftly.

Since we were doing so great on time, we managed to indulge in some roti canai before continuing our journey to Mersing.

The Mersing Harbour Centre has a canteen where travellers can grab a meal or a cup of teh before boarding a ferry to Tioman.

The ferry ride on Cataferry was a comfortable journey with assigned seating and basic refreshments on offer.

I spent a good portion of the ride on the top deck, enjoying the sea breeze and picturesque views of the islands we passed.

Reaching Genting Jetty, the cerulean sea greeted me and was an indication that my holiday was starting.

We took a 10-minute boat ride to The Boathouse in Kampung Nipah, HPL Hotels & Resorts’ latest beach-front property nestled amid greenery and in the shadow of a mountain and a waterfall.

The resort, owned by Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng, exudes a charming kampung vibe and was immediately inviting. It is only the third high-end hotel to open so far on the island.

We were greeted with a curated meal prepared by the affable head chef Zul. His culinary skills, coupled with his playful teasing, was welcoming after a long journey.

Hotel manager Felix Yeo gave us a tour of the resort, including a peek into the onsite water purification plant where they process water from the nearby waterfall for drinking.

Guests are also encouraged to fill up their reusable water bottles at Whale You Refill drinking water fountains at the resort's dive centre and dining hall.

The resort bungalows are inspired by traditional Malay houses. PHOTO: THE BOATHOUSE PULAU TIOMAN

There are 31 bungalows on the property built in the style of traditional Malay houses. Room rates start from MYR1,200 ($350) per night.

When I opened the door to my villa, I was greeted with a king bed amid rustic decor intertwined with modern touches.

There’s a deep appreciation for Malay culture at The Boathouse.

Old-school games like congkak and five stones as well as a carrom board invite guests to connect with and learn about traditional pastimes.

Remember playing congkak as a kid? TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Arcade games, a pool table and family favourites like Scrabble and Monopoly offer a diverse range of entertainment options. The daily Sunset Mingle next to the infinity pool is a must-do.

With unobstructed views of the beach and sea, the sunset casts a magical glow, making the experience of connecting with others truly memorable.

I woke up the next day before 7am to grab breakfast before embarking on a hiking trail to see a 300-year-old mother willow tree.

The mother willow at the end of our trail was simply stunning. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Our guide Salam was a wealth of knowledge about Tioman, sharing fascinating trivia and information during the hour-long trek. He even detoured to find a chameleon and expertly coaxed one onto his hand so that we could take a closer look.

The majestic mother willow tree was a breathtaking sight and testament to the island's ancient beauty.

From there, we trekked back to the Kampung Paya jetty and hopped on a boat to Asah Waterfall, located at the semi-abandoned village of Kampung Asah, off Mukut.

The 30-minute trek was rewarded with the cool waters of the cascading waterfall, which was a welcome respite from the heat.

Taking a dip in the waterfall after completing two treks was a treat. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

For dinner back at the resort, Chef Zul prepared a delicious barbeque dinner on the beach. While he caters to foreign palates, he never fails to introduce local dishes, like his famous tok rendang. The ice kacang was also a definite crowd-pleaser.

The next day was all about Tioman's famous coral reefs.

Reef Check marine biologist Kevin Chelliah enlightened us on the importance of corals in the ocean's ecosystem and the devastating effects of the fourth global bleaching event.

He also shared how The Boathouse plays a part by keeping eyes on the south side of the island for ghost nets – fishing nets that have been abandoned, lost or discarded in the ocean. These nets not only harm coral reefs but can ensnare creatures like sea turtles and sharks.

With scissors and gloves, we recovered a part of a ghost net from the sea. It's heavier than it looks. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

All that talk about the underwater wonders had me raring to put on my fins and snorkle.

The marine life around the islands Renggis and Tomok was awe-inspiring.

There was noticeable bleaching of some corals, but others showed more resilience and the vibrant fish life gave hope that the tides are changing.

It's no surprise why Tioman is so popular with divers. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

After a quick shower when we returned to Tioman, we headed to Kampong Tekek, where duty-free shops offered a chance to stock up on snacks and drinks, including alcohol.

The last night was bittersweet. The two-night stay had flown by.

Was the journey worth it? Absolutely.

Tioman is known for its snorkelling and diving, but this trip revealed a deeper connection to the island.

The trekking, waterfall, people and even the island’s cats all left a lasting impression.

The island's cats are adored by residents and tourists alike. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

There's still so much to explore, like the famous dragon horns, one of Malaysia's most sought-after rock climbing destinations.

Having a luxurious yet kampung-style resort like The Boathouse to unwind at the end of each day made the experience even better.