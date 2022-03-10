Chatterbox's chicken rice makes a comeback

We form sentiment attachments to sensations, experiences and places, so it is hardly a surprise when we are hooked on certain restaurants.

So when your favourite restaurant closes, it hurts. And over the last two years, we were hurt many times.

But there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

New concepts have popped up, and restaurant closures were only temporary. Here are some noteworthy returns.

Chatterbox

Chatterbox is an Orchard Road institution. While its last home has changed name (and ownership) from Mandarin Orchard to Hilton Orchard Singapore, Chatterbox remains in the building.

The restaurant has undergone a stunning transformation with lots of light, greens and instantly photographable nooks.

The one constant is the menu’s local slant.

Fans of Mandarin Chicken Rice (from $25) will be relieved that Chatterbox's signature chicken rice remains on the menu.

The other staples are the wonderful lobster laksa ($34) and the restaurant’s oldest resident, the Signature Coconut Ice Cream ($15).

The new dishes do not disappoint too.

I was particularly impressed by the Sea Perch with Burnt Green Chilli ($35) and the Mackerel & Crab Otah-Otah ($18).

Chatterbox makes its return on March 14. Opening hours are from 11.30am to 2.30pm, and 5.30pm to 10.30pm. For reservations, call 6831-6291.

21 on Rajah

Popular Halal-certified restaurant 21 on Rajah at Days Hotel by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park took a 20-month hiatus but has returned with its signature mix of Mediterranean and Asian dishes.

Highlights from a la carte buffet spread include Braised Lamb Shank with Moroccan Spice and Kabsa, and Malay Chicken Curry.

On weekdays, lunch is from $45 and dinner starts from $58. On weekends, brunch is from $58 while dinner is from $68.

For more information, visit www.21onrajah.com. You can also call 6808-6847 for reservations.

NOX - Dine in the Dark

We all have one place on our must-try list. Nox - Dine In The Dark should be on yours.

This unique experience is challenging, engaging and though you dine in the dark, it is ultimately an illuminating experience.

Formerly located in Beach Road since it opened in 2014, Nox has moved into the trendy Club Street neighbourhood. Along with the move, there is now a refreshed cocktail list and a lounge, which doubles as a pre-dinner space.

The art wall that reveals different visuals with every colour change and a Braille-inspired wall are all Insta-worthy spots. You need to be trigger happy there because once you head up to the dining area, you are not allowed to take your phone with you.

You will be served a three-course 12-dish Modern European menu (from $88, with an additional $30 if you pair with wine, or $50 if you do a cocktail pairing).

The food is nice enough but it is not the highlight. The best thing about the meal is your visually impaired hosts.

They will guide you through your meal, from telling you where to sit and where your fork is, to sharing their personal experiences from sightedness to sightlessness.

The conversation is awkward at first because it feels too personal but they put you at ease and you are able to get an insight into their world.

This is truly one experience that everyone should go through at least once.

Located at 83 Club Street, Nox opens from Tuesday to Sunday.

Sugarhall

Has it been four years since Sugarhall left the scene?

I have a deep impression of this because it was one of the few bars, when it opened back in 2014, to have a food menu as strong as its drinks offerings.

Sugarhall is now back, housed on the second level of a 1920s heritage building near Raffles Place.

Sugarhall 2022 is still about the rum, and crowd favourite Dark & Stormy ($24) returns with a localised refresh. Based on Hampden 8-year aged overproof Jamaican rum, the highball-style classic is finished with fresh lime and the brand new I Shot the Ginger ginger beer.

For food, highlights include Orange Fried Chicken and the classic cheeseburger.

Sugarhall is located at Level 2, 19 Cecil Street, and opens from Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm to 10.30pm.

For reservations, call 9815-0246 or visit www.sugarhall.sg.