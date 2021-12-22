Christmas feasts in the comfort of your home

Nutmeg & Clove partners with Hendricks for A Merry Singaporean Christmas Brunch, available only on Dec 25.

Singapore seems to be shaking off any Omicron induced fears as people flock to malls and restaurants. And just like that, a semblance of normalcy returns.

However, if you can't get a table on Christmas weekend, you can have an actual party in the comforts of your home.

Here are some items you can add to your party.

SANTI'S

A must-try is Green Pig ($29) from Santi's (138 Telok Ayer St, www.santis.pizza), a sourdough pizza with sliced roasted coppa laid on avocado crema. The mix of salty and creamy is enticing.

For Christmas, you can order this as part of the Family Spread bundle ($74) with Grilled Squid, Octopus & Bean Ragu and a Double Chocolate Tart.

And for first-timers, you get $5 off. Just be sure to use the promo code HIGHFIVE. The code is valid until Dec 31.

Green Pig pizza PHOTO: SANTI'S

Lime House

If you need a gift to bring to a party, the Lime House Caribbean hamper (from $89) with Caribbean sauces, freshly-baked cookies and rum, so at least you can have a spicy Christmas.

The star is the jerk BBQ sauce, and it goes well with meats.

You can buy yours from https://ordernow.limehouse.asia/collections/hampers.

Lime House Caribbean hamper PHOTO: LIME HOUSE

SmokeHse by Esseplore

This is a true blue American smokehouse that showcases Kansas City-style BBQ. The meats are cooked using two types of wood: American Apple Wood and American Hickory Wood.

Their BBQ Feast ($388) is great for a party. It comes with BBQ Iberico Pork Ribs, Roasted Turkey Breast, German Pork Sausages, and sides such as Waldorf salad and gingerbread cookies.

The set is at 20 per cent off till Dec 24. But this is in limited quantities only. Order from https://smokehse.esseplore.com.

Kansas City Iberico Pork Ribs and Octopus set PHOTO: SMOKEHSE BY ESSEPLORE

Max’s Restaurant

Thanks to a comment on a Tiktok video of mine, I found one of my best finds of the year - Max’s Restaurant, located at Far East Plaza.

It serves Filipino cuisine, and if you know how the Filipinos love Christmas, you can expect the Max's Christmas bundle for five should be good.

It consists of Max's Fried Chicken, and Filipino dishes such as Sinigang Na Tiyan Na Bangus, and Lumpiang Shanghai. The set is at 30 per cent off when you order via https://eats.oddle.me/menus/maxs-restaurant. So instead of $117.90, it's now at $79.80.

Max's Christmas bundle PHOTO: MAX'S RESTAURANT

Butter Bean

The Christmas-exclusive French Toasts is a tasty way to feed a party. The homemade butter loaf is coated with beaten egg mixture, then toasted on a flat grill until golden brown with crisp edges.

It comes in two flavours - PB & J French Toast ($4.20, with peanut butter, strawberry jam and fresh strawberries) and Choco-nana French Toast ($4.20, with cheddar cheese, banana slices and topped with chocolate sauce.).

These are available for dine-in or takeaway at the Funan Mall and VivoCity till Dec 29. Or have it delivered via Foodpanda, Grabfood and Deliveroo.

Christmas-inspired French Toast PHOTO: BUTTER BEAN

Penang Culture

Nasi lemak may not be the top choice for Christmas, but Penang Culture's Mega Nasi Lemak Lamb Shank Platter is a nice addition to a party. You let people pick and graze what they want, and comfort food is always fun for the holidays.

There is lamb shank rendang, sambal stingray, sambal udang, chicken satay, and sambal telur.

Till Dec 31, there is a 50 per cent off the Mega Nasi Lemak Lamb Shank Platter if you dine in, so it is $59 instead of $118. For takeaway, it is at a 30 per cent discount.

Mega Nasi Lemak Lamb Shank Platter PHOTO: PENANG CULTURE

Old Chang Kee

Anytime is a good time for curry puff, and the Old Chang Kee limited edition Xmas’O is so cute, you can even use it as edible decoration. It comes in the shape of a Christmas tree, and the inside is filled with creamy chicken mushroom fillings.

It is available till Dec 25, at $2 each. But there are only a limited number of these available daily.

Xmas'O chicken mushroom puff PHOTO: OLD CHANG KEE

Heytea

Treat your friends to the limited-edition Betty Boop Snowy Very Strawberry Twist ($8.90) holiday drink , available till Dec 26. The drink comes with triple layers of fresh premium strawberries prepared in three ways, topped with a layer of smooth whipped cream with a single carefully-selected strawberry to resemble Santa's hat and served in a cup holder with a specially designed Betty Boop sticker.

Snowy Very Strawberry Twist PHOTO: HEYTEA

THE Kettle Gourmet

If your Christmas plans are staying home with wine and cable TV, get the Original Mini Pack Bundle from Kettle Gourmet's Popcorn (starting at $24).

The pack comes with a selection of popcorn flavours, such as Pulut Hitam, Fish Head Curry, and Kaya Butter Toast. You can order today and have it delivered the next day. To do that, call 8020-0741.

Original Mini Pack Bundle PHOTO: THE KETTLE GOURMET

Nutmeg & Clove

But if in the end, you still want to head out, Nutmeg & Clove's Christmas Brunch may be a good idea.

The cocktail bar partners with Hendricks to unveil A Merry Singaporean Christmas Brunch! ($98 per person, minimum of 2 pax per booking), available only on Dec 25.

It is a specially curated Christmas Platter, comprising Sambal Brussel Sprouts, Grilled Portobello Mushroom with Hoi Sin Glaze, Nasi Pandan Ulam, and Turkey Roll in Devil’s Curry, along with free flow of bubbles, Hendricks Highballs, Hendrick Cocktails, and soft drinks.

Nutmeg & Cloves is located at 8 Purvis Street (Tel: 9389-9301).

