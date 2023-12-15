Set lunches and more to whet your appetite at new eateries

What’s new in the culinary scene?

sen-ryo has opened a second outlet in Suntec City Mall (#01-434, Suntec City Tower 5) with outlet-exclusive platters, draft sake and set lunches.

The weekday-only set lunches – available from 11am to 3pm, excluding the eve of public holidays or special occasions – comprise the Saba Shioyaki set ($15.80, salt and pepper marinated mackerel), Tori Katsu set ($17.80, with breaded chicken fried till golden and a sweet-savoury sauce), and the Braised Gyu Tan set ($24.80, with slow-cooked, thick-cut beef-tongue). Each set comes with Japanese rice, miso soup and chawanmushi.

These options are exclusive to this outlet.

There are also two platters that will be worth the money: The Appetiser Platter ($26.80) offers items such as spicy tuna in black sesame cone, Wagyu sando, and Hyogo oyster with ikura; and the Signature Sushi Platter ($68).

Reservations are via sen-ryo’s website at https://senryo.org/.

Hashida Singapore’s new concept is the Abura Kappo restaurant-in-restaurant concept, where chef Kenjiro “Hatch” Hashida introduces cuisine bound by the element of oil.

It opens with Abura Kappo Vol. 1, the first menu of its kind ($200 per diner).

The menu consists of 13 bites, each a play of textures and flavours, featuring items such as Lamb x Squid (raw lamb and squid accented by Hashida’s own gin salt), wagyu beef tempura, and spicy tuna maki.

Available as a la carte selections are Uni & Caviar tempura ($35), Ika & Caviar tempura ($24), and Kani tempura ($12).

The restaurant is located at 77 Amoy Street (tel: 8129-5336). The website is https://hashida.sg.

Spicy tuna maki. PHOTO: HASHIDA SINGAPORE

New at Chijmes is Dew by Whitegrass (#01-27A), the casual off-shoot of the Michelin-starred Whitegrass.

At Dew, the menu is European with an Asian twist, with 65 sake labels, sourced directly from different prefectures in Japan.

One menu highlight is the Dew Set Lunch (from $28). Each set includes one main with an otoshi and a salad of the day. You can also add $3 for Genmaicha Cold Brew or soft drinks.

Choices for set lunches include Swimming Unagi ($28, somen and unagi in a house-made soy broth sweetened with sea kelp and Iberico pork), Italy VS Japan ($28, seafood with an onsen egg), and Iberico Don ($30, stewed Iberico pork in dashi cream sauce).

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.dewbywhitegrass.com.sg.

Set lunch from Dew by Whitegrass. PHOTO: DEW BY WHITEGRASS

While not new to the scene, Indonesian restaurant Chopstix & Rice has an announcement – it is now halal-certified.

It reopened in Suntec City with a revamped menu, which includes the signature beef rendang ($15.90) and ayam goreng ($9.90).

You can also try the Nasi Kuning, in sets for two or four diners. Prices start from $39.90.

The set for four is the Besar Tumpeng Nasi Kuning ($78) and includes rice, beef rendang, satay chicken and sambal goreng.

Only limited servings will be available every day, and you get up to 60 per cent off till Dec 18, between 5pm and 9pm.