What’s new in the food scene?

Waa cow! Yakiniku

Waa Cow! has expanded from beef bowls to yakiniku.

Waa Cow! Yakinku opens on Sep 1 at myVillage (#02-10/11). It offers different cuts of beef (karubi, oyster blade, striploin, and ox tongue) and a selection of pork and chicken options.

On Sep 1, the first 500 customers who spend more than $50 will get two vouchers - one for $10, and the other for the Signature all Sauces Platter. Both can be redeemed on your next visit.

Tsukimi Hamburg

Signature Tsukimi Hamburg Don PHOTO: RE&S ENTERPRISES PTE LTD

Tsukimi Hamburg (#B1-49, Jurong Point) opens on Sep 1 offering pocket-friendly Japanese hamburg donburi.

On the menu are dishes such as the Signature Tsukimi Hamburg Don ($12.80) with a Hamburg steak, a single Japanese egg yolk and grated radish, and the Spicy Nanban Don ($11.80) with green chilli miso atop the steak with rice.

All donburi comes with a side of Tamago soup. The restaurant is offering its donburi at $5.80 on Sep 3 and 4, and $5.80 for Tsukimi Hamburg Donburi and $7.80 for any Teishoku Set on Sep 24 and 25.

Tiger Uncage Zone at SINGAPORE FOOD FESTIVAL

Tiger experience at Singapore Food Festival PHOTO: TIGER BEER

The Singapore Food Festival is on with Tiger as the festival’s official beer partner.

Check out the Tiger Uncage Zone for a full Tiger Beer experience where there will be local brews, well-loved flavours with a twist, and live music performances by homegrown talents.

You can order the Fried Chicken Wings (with beer and fermented beancurd in its batter), Chilli Crab Pizza, Japanese Pork Sausage Mashed Potato with Achar, Fish n Chips Nuggets with Sambal Mayo, and Pencil Fries with Tom Yum Mayo.

For more information about the festival, visit www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for the complete list of experiences and ticketing information.

Eggslut

Rhubarb’s Sandwich PHOTO: SPC GROUP

Eggslut (#01-12, Scotts Square) turns one, and it's celebrating with two limited items.

The Rhubarb’s Sandwich - created by chef Paul Longworth from Michelin-starred Rhubarb Le Restaurant - is only available on Sep 4, and in limited quantities.



It is his take on the Fairfax sandwich, with a base of soft scrambled eggs, a layer of beetroot-cured salmon trout, topped with pickled red onion, fresh arugula, and a gently spiced horseradish sauce.

He is also offering the Popcorn Mousse Slut, with slow-cooked egg atop an earthy carrot pulp, topped with smoky chorizo bits and popcorn mousse.

From Sep 9 to Oct 31, The Avocado & Prawn Sandwich and the Panna Cotta Slut will be available.

The former is grilled tiger prawns in a garlic chili lime glaze, paired with an over-medium egg, slices of avocado, cheddar cheese, and sweet chili mayo in the classic brioche bun. The latter looks like a coddled egg, with a mango passionfruit sphere on a bed of vanilla and hazelnut panna cotta.

Osteria Mozza

Osteria Mozza's lunch menu PHOTO: HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD

Chef Nancy Silverton’s 120-seat Cal-Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza at Hilton Singapore Orchard is now serving a menu of pizzas for lunch only.

The menu features Pizzeria Mozza’s most famous pizzas created with a new dough recipe now used in all Mozza restaurants.

Priced from $34, highlights include the hearty Fennel Sausage (panna, mozzarella, red onion and scallion); Meatballs with housemade pork meatballs; Napoletana (tomato, mozzarella di bufala, olives, anchovies, chili and fried capers), and Pizza Alla Benno (local honey pineapple, jalapeño, tomato and mozzarella).

For reservations, visit hiltonsingaporeorchard.com/OsteriaMozza or call 6831-6271.

Underground Ice Cream

Underground's Salty Caramel with Salted Almonds PHOTO: FOOD UNION

Underground Ice Cream is now available in Singapore.

The ice cream was concocted after four Danish medical students travelled to New York and visited the best creameries the Big Apple had to offer. Each tub is low in calories, with no more than 400 calories per tub.

One of the most popular flavours is the Salty Caramel with Salted Almonds at 371 calories per tub.

The rich Cocoa with Chunky Bits of Chocolate ice cream clocks 272 calories per tub, while Strawberries with White Chocolate is only 291 calories.

These are available at all Cold Storage outlets at $13.90 per tub.