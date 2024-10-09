10 swords smuggled into Singapore seized by authorities

In Singapore, some weapons can be imported with approval from the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department.

Anomalies in scanned images were the first signs that something was amiss in cargo containers that had arrived at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station and Tuas Port.

A total of 10 swords were found in three separate smuggling attempts in August, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an Oct 9 Facebook post.

On Aug 5, ICA uncovered a metal sword and a wooden sword. This was followed by two metal swords on Aug 24. Two days later, officers found two metal swords, two plastic swords and two wooden swords.

The cases were referred to the police for further investigation.

In Singapore, some weapons can be imported with approval from the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department.

The police’s website contains an advisory on controlled items and the process of approval to bring them in.

Those found guilty of illegally importing such arms can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years.