100 people evacuated after power bank catches fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 5.30am to a fire at 207 Balestier Road, which is where Citadines Balestier Singapore is located.

A power bank in a bedroom of a 26th-floor unit had caught fire, it said, adding that the fire was extinguished using a hose reel.

About 100 people evacuated from the premises before SCDF arrived, SCDF said. A person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation but had declined to be taken to the hospital.

A tourist told Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News that an alarm suddenly sounded at about 5.30am. The 56-year-old, who was staying in an apartment on the eighth floor, immediately ran downstairs.

By then, the thick smell of smoke had filled the corridor, he said. He was allowed back into his room at about 7.30am.

A 30-year-old, who was staying on the 20th floor, told Shin Min that the power supply in the apartment was cut off after the incident, and she returned to her unit at about 8am.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.