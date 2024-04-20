Car overturns outside Clarke Quay Central; man arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after a car overturned outside Clarke Quay Central on the night of April 19.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident that involved two cars in Eu Tong Sen Street towards Victoria Street at about 8pm that day.

Photos of the aftermath show an upside-down white Toyota, and a blue car with some damage on its front left side.

Investigations are ongoing, said police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to hospital.