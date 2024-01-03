1.27 million S'pore households to receive CDC vouchers from Jan 3

The Jan 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million.

Every Singaporean household now has $500 in their pockets to help with daily expenses.

From Jan 3, these households can claim $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at participating supermarkets and heartland businesses.

Launching the latest vouchers scheme at Jalan Besar Community Club on Jan 3, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Ministry of Finance is now working on Budget 2024, and is studying ways to provide additional support for Singaporeans.

The new edition of CDC vouchers provides households here with $200 more help than the last tranche in 2023. As with the previous round, half the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and half at hawkers and heartland merchants.

The Jan 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million.

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, said the vouchers are part of a comprehensive package of support from the Government to cushion the effects of inflation.

Other assistance include up to $800 in cash from the Assurance Package that was disbursed in Dec 2023, and cash payouts for eligible seniors and MediSave top-ups in February.

Essentially, an “entire schedule of assistance and payouts throughout the year” has been planned, including offsets to help HDB households with their utility bills and service and conservancy charges, he said.

Mr Wong said new challenges and disruptions are why the Government decided to continue with the CDC vouchers scheme, which was first launched in Dec 2021 to support heartland merchants and hawkers badly hit by the pandemic.

Eligible households will receive a notification letter in their mailbox from Jan 3 with details on how to claim and spend the vouchers.

Only one member of each household will need to visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and login with his Singpass account to claim the CDC vouchers on behalf of his household. A CDC voucher link will be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the applicant, who can then share the link with other household members.

The vouchers are rolled out in digital format to allow residents greater convenience in claiming and using them. Those who have problems claiming them digitally can seek help at various community centres/clubs (CCs) and SG Digital Community Hubs.

In the first two weeks of the launch, student volunteers will provide support to digitally less savvy residents with claiming their vouchers at selected CCs.

SG Digital Office digital ambassadors at the SG Digital Community Hubs and Silver Infocomm wellness ambassadors will also be deployed to provide assistance for residents who need help to claim their digital vouchers.

The latest CDC vouchers are valid till Dec 31, 2024.