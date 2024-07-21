14 taken to hospital after accident in Loyang Avenue

Thirteen lorry passengers – aged between 29 and 51 – and a 50-year-old male bus passenger were taken to hospital conscious, the police said.

A total of 13 lorry passengers and one bus passenger were taken to hospital conscious after an accident involving a bus and a lorry in Loyang Avenue on July 20.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Loyang Avenue towards Telok Paku Road at about 6.35am.

The lorry passengers – aged between 29 and 51 – and a 50-year-old male bus passenger were taken to hospital conscious, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said seven people were taken to Changi General Hospital, while the other seven were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

It was alerted to the accident near the junction of Loyang Way 4 and Loyang Avenue at about 6.40am, SCDF added.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident.com on July 20 shows the presence of a fire engine.

SCDF officers are seen attending to some victims who are lying on the ground while a group of bystanders watch. Other SCDF officers are seen standing behind a lorry, which is partially mounted on the grass verge.

A 43-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.