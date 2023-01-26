 15-year-old taken to hospital after being beaten up at fitness corner in Serangoon, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
15-year-old taken to hospital after being beaten up at fitness corner in Serangoon

The incident was captured in a 52-second video and circulated online. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM
David Sun
Jan 26, 2023 05:23 am

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being beaten up at a fitness corner in Serangoon.

The police said the incident happened near Block 201 Serangoon Central on Jan 15, and they received a call for assistance at about 4.15pm.

The case has been classified as rioting, and eight people aged 11 to 14 are assisting in investigations.

The incident was captured in a 52-second video and circulated online.

The victim is seen seated on one of the exercise machines at the fitness corner and is kicked in the face by another male teen.

Two other male teenagers join in the assault by kicking him, and the trio then pummel the boy while he is on the ground.

They punch and kick him in the head and on his body.

Someone can be heard saying off-camera to run if the police show up, and another person also off-camera later utters some words about the attackers taking the victim’s shirt off.

The victim can be heard crying out in the video as he uses his hands to try and protect his head.

The 15-year-old boy was later taken conscious to the hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

