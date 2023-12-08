176 caught for possessing vapes at ZoukOut

Health Sciences Authority officers conducting an operation at ZoukOut 2023, where 176 people were caught using e-vaporisers.

A total of 176 people were caught by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for possessing e-vaporisers at ZoukOut 2023 from Dec 2 to 3.

The agency conducted a raid on the dance music festival held at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, at the weekend.

Those caught ranged in age from 18 to 51. They were all fined, while all the e-vaporisers were seized and confiscated, said the HSA in a statement on Dec 8.

E-vaporisers are banned in Singapore, and the raid was part of efforts to enforce the prohibition.

HSA added that it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement action against those who conduct illegal activities such as the peddling of e-vaporisers to the public.

It is an offence to purchase, use and possess such products in Singapore. The penalty is a fine of up to $2,000 per offence.

Information pertaining to prohibited tobacco products in Singapore is available on the HSA website. More information about the harms of e-vaporisers can be found in this HealthHub article.

Anyone who has information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 during office hours.