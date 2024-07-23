2 arrested for fight involving karambit knife, baton outside nightclub

A group of men were involved in a fight outside Cherry Discotheque at Cecil Street.

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out outside a nightclub along Cecil Street on July 21 at about 3.35am.

A video of the fight, that happened outside Cherry Discotheque, is circulating on social media.

In the video, a man in a white shirt and black pants is seen facing off against two other men, one wearing a black singlet and another in a black T-shirt and jeans.

The man in white is seen taking a swipe at the man wearing a black singlet before gesturing at him.

A woman then tries to intervene but is pushed aside by the man in the white shirt who then takes out what looks like a baton and repeatedly hits the man wearing a black T-shirt on his head until he falls to the ground.

The man in white then kicks him before stepping over him to attack the man wearing a black singlet with two other men.

Bouncers from the club appear to just watch as the fight escalates.

Following the incident, two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested and charged in court on July 22, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 19-year-old man was charged with using a karambit knife, and the 21-year-old man was charged with using a baton.

Both men have been remanded for further investigations and the next hearing is scheduled for July 29.