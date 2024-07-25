2 drivers, 2 rider taken to hospital in Serangoon accident

A yellow car that had overturned and two damaged motorcycles were seen in the aftermath of the accident.

Four people were taken to hospital after an accident that involved three cars and two motorcycles in Serangoon on the night of July 24.

A yellow car that had overturned and two damaged motorcycles were seen in the aftermath of the accident, according to a video uploaded to Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at around 10.20pm to the accident at the junction of Lorong Chuan and Boundary Road.

Two motorcyclists, aged 29 and 40, along with a male car driver and a female car driver, aged 45 and 76, respectively, were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities.

All in, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means that about 12 people were involved in motorcycle-related accidents per day.