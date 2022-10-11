2 more Mie Sedaap instant noodles recalled due to pesticide

The chilli powder of all the products being recalled is found to be contaminated with ethylene oxide.

Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodles are being recalled due to the presence of a pesticide, making a total of six products under the Indonesian brand that are not safe for consumption.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday that the latest contaminated products are Mie Sedaap's Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles.

The agency has directed Indonesian Groceries store Indostop Singapore to recall the two products.

On Oct 8, SFA recalled two Mie Sedaap instant noodle products: Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles.

Earlier on Oct 6, the brand's Korean Spicy Soup and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles were recalled.

The chilli powder of all the products being recalled is found to be contaminated with ethylene oxide. The manufacturer, PT Wings Surya, is working with importers to withdraw Mie Sedaap instant noodle products with chilli powder from the retail market and will also reformulate the products to remove the contaminant.

All implicated Mie Sedaap products will be tested by the SFA when they arrive in Singapore until the problem is rectified. This means that only consignments that pass SFA's laboratory testing will be allowed to be sold.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. Though it poses no immediate risk at low levels of consumption, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

According to a report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, long-term exposure to ethylene oxide in humans can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system.

Exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of cancer, according to the same report.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them, SFA said.

Those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the agency added.

The six affected products are

- Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial Instant Cup Noodles

- Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Cup Noodles

- Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles

- Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles

- Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles

- Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles