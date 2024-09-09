Group of more than 40 cyclists hogging Bukit Panjang Road

The group stretched for about 20m on the road.

A group of more than 40 cyclists have been spotted on the road.

In a video that was making its rounds online, the large group of cyclists can be seen hogging one of the two lanes of the road.

The convoy of cyclists, which consisted of both males and females riders, stretched for about 20.

They were seen cycling along Bukit Panjang Road towards Bukit Timah on Sept 8.

The netizen who shared the video uploaded another video the following day. This time, a group of about 10 cyclists can be seen on the same stretch of the road.

It is not known if the cyclists in the Sept 9 video were part of the large group caught on camera on Sept 8.

The two videos sparked heated discussions online, with netizens pointing out that the number of people riding on the road exceeded the limit and they did not maintain a safe distance.

The Land Transport Authority has stipulated that cyclists must maintain a safe distance of 30 meters between groups when riding in groups on the road.

Cycling groups must not exceed five bicycles in a single file or 10 when riding two abreast.