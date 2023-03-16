2-year-old girl taken to hospital after accident in Tanglin

A photo of the aftermath of the accident showed an overturned car at the junction of Taman Serasi and Cluny Road. PHOTO: SG ROAD CHAT/TELEGRAM

A two-year-old girl was taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars in Tanglin on Thursday morning, which resulted in a Jaguar sports utility vehicle turning turtle.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident, which was circulating in online chat groups, showed an overturned car at the junction of Taman Serasi and Cluny Road.

At least one ambulance and four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen in the photo.

The girl, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was conscious when taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital by the SCDF, after it was alerted to the accident at about 9.20am.

Police said that a 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.