Singapore

20 food stall owners warned by SFA for non-compliance to mask requirements

A total of 349 stalls across 40 coffeeshops and food courts were inspected.PHOTO: SFA
Gabrielle Chan
Oct 07, 2022 07:26 pm

Written warnings have been issued to 20 food stall licensees for non-compliance to mask and spit guard wearing requirements for food safety.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducted a targeted operation islandwide from September 26 to 30, where a total of 349 stalls across 40 coffeeshops and food courts were inspected.

Since April 2020, it has been a requirement for all food handlers to wear masks or other forms of physical barriers when preparing ingredients or drinks, and while cooking, packing and serving food.

This continues despite the current ease of Covid-19 mask-wearing regulations in order to prevent food handlers from coughing or sneezing onto and contaminating food during the preparation and handling process.

Face shields are not allowed to be worn by food handlers as they are ineffective physical barriers due to the large gap at the bottom of the shield that can cause food contamination.

These requirements apply to all persons in retail food establishments such as restaurants, food shops within pubs and bars, coffee shops and food courts, personnel in market stalls, produce shops, and supermarkets.

Non-retail establishments such as food manufacturers, central kitchens and slaughterhouses must also comply with the requirementsto ensure food safety and minimise potential contamination along the entire production line.

Following the first warning, licensees found to be in breach of these requirements again will face enforcement fines of up to $10,000or imprisonment for up to twelve months, or both, and may have their license suspended or cancelled.

SFA has taken enforcement actions against 20 food stalls licensees for non-compliance to mask/spit guard wearing...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday, October 7, 2022
