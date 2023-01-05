2022 O-level results to be released on Jan 12 from 2pm

Candidates can receive their results from their secondary schools from 2pm, said the Ministry of Education.

The results of the 2022 GCE O-level examinations will be released on Jan 12, 2023.

Candidates can receive their results from their secondary schools from 2pm, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday. The schools will share further collection arrangement details with the candidates.

School candidates who are unwell or self-isolating because of a positive Covid-19 test should not go to school to collect their results, but check them on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Jan 12 to 11.59pm on Jan 26.

School candidates with a Singpass account can use it to access the portal.

As for international students in secondary schools, an e-mail with their system-generated username for the portal will be sent to them from Jan 9.

MOE added that school candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can also appoint a proxy to collect the results from their schools on their behalf.

However, the proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for verification by the school when collecting the results.

School candidates should contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB’s portal, said MOE.