28-year-old man nabbed for allegedly driving against traffic, hit-and-run, drink driving

The man was allegedly driving against the traffic flow on the TPE at about 11.30pm on Dec 14.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a raft of offences, including allegedly driving against the flow of traffic, drink driving and being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

In response to queries, the police in a statement said a car was driving against traffic flow on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 11.30pm on Dec 14.

The car was then involved in a hit-and-run accident involving two other cars on the TPE towards the SLE, after the Jalan Kayu exit. The car later kept heading towards Lentor.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Dec 21, a car is seen driving against the flow of traffic.

Farther down the road, two light-coloured vehicles appear to have stopped at the rightmost lane, with their hazard lights switched on.

The police said the car was later involved in a second accident with a bus and a motorcycle in Lentor Avenue – on a slip road into the TPE exit – before it left the scene.

It said: “Through follow-up investigations, the said car was located in Lentor Avenue and a 28-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving and other traffic-related offences.”

Three people aged between 23 and 33 were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital.

Motorists convicted of dangerous driving for the first time can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000 or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

Those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both. If convicted twice or more, they can be fined between $5,000 and $20,000, and jailed for up to two years.

They may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.