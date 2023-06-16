3 in hospital, 70 evacuated after Bukit Batok flat fire
Three people were taken to the hospital and 70 residents were evacuated following a fire in a Bukit Batok flat on Friday morning.
Three fire engines, two ambulances and a police car were seen on scene, in photographs sent to Chinese news publication Lianhe Zaobao.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 392 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at about 3.45am on Friday morning.
It added that the fire involved contents of a living room, and that the SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.
The three people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
