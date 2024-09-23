Car driver, 70, taken to hospital after Hillview collision
A 70-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations after her car collided with a double-decker bus on Sept 18 in the Hillview area.
Responding to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Hillview Avenue towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 at about 8.15am.
The car driver was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force.
A Tower Transit spokesman said the bus for service 963 was at a bus stop when the incident occurred.
A video of the aftermath outside Hillington Green condominium was posted online on Sept 22.
The 18-second clip shows the bus’ dented rear, while the bumper of the silver car is mangled, with debris scattered on the road.
