Car driver, 70, taken to hospital after Hillview collision

A video of the aftermath of the Sept 18 accident shows a bus with a dented rear and a car with a mangled bumper.PHOTOS: SINGAPOREROADSACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Ang Qing for The Straits Times
Sep 23, 2024 09:02 am

A 70-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations after her car collided with a double-decker bus on Sept 18 in the Hillview area.

Responding to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Hillview Avenue towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 at about 8.15am.

The car driver was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A Tower Transit spokesman said the bus for service 963 was at a bus stop when the incident occurred.

A video of the aftermath outside Hillington Green condominium was posted online on Sept 22.

The 18-second clip shows the bus’ dented rear, while the bumper of the silver car is mangled, with debris scattered on the road.

