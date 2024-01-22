 3 at large after hit-and-run on Farrer Road; machete found in car, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

3 at large after hit-and-run on Farrer Road; machete found in car

3 at large after hit-and-run on Farrer Road; machete found in car
Photos of the aftermath showed the car with a crumpled bonnet against the curb, as well as a machete at the car's driver's footwell. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/ FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim
Jan 22, 2024 01:46 pm

A driver and his two passengers are on the run after their car crashed into another car along Farrer Road on Jan 21.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook show a grey Honda car with a crumpled bonnet against a curb, with its licence plate on the ground.

In one of the photos, a machete can be seen at the driver’s footwell.

When contacted, the police said that they were alerted to a case of hit-and-run involving two cars along Farrer Road towards Adam Road at about 10.25pm.

A 61-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to the hospital.

The police added that the other car driver and two of his passengers had left the scene, and efforts to trace them are underway.

Mr Syahied Ahmad was killed in a traffic accident four days after he completed writing the song for his mother.
Singapore

Son writes song for mum, dies in accident

Related Stories

One dead, two seriously injured in fiery crash on bus travelling from Singapore to KL

Singapore tour bus skids off Malaysia highway

ComfortDelGro investigating case of taxi moving off with little girl still inside

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ROAD SAFETYACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpolice