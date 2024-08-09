Driver arrested for dangerous driving after Bukit Batok accident

A car and a motorcycle moments before they collided at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Pavilion Circle on Aug 8.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, following an accident in Bukit Batok on Aug 8.

A video of the accident, circulating on social media, shows a motorcycle and a bus at a traffic junction. Both vehicles are stationary at the time.

A car then appears behind the motorcycle and collides with it.

The motorcyclist is flung into the air after the collision, and lands some distance ahead of his mortorbike.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Pavilion Circle at about 4.20pm.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the hospital, while the car driver was arrested, said police.

Investigations are ongoing.