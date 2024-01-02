3 taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after Marsiling Drive fire

The fire broke out in a fifth-floor flat in Marsiling Drive on Dec 31 morning.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and about 70 were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in Marsiling Drive on Dec 31 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire about 5.45am at Block 7, Marsiling Drive.

The fire involved the contents of a living room of a fifth-floor flat, the SCDF told The Straits Times.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet, and evacuated about 70 people with help from the police.

It also took three people to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of fire is under investigation, said SCDF.