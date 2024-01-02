 3 taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after Marsiling Drive fire, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
3 taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after Marsiling Drive fire
The fire broke out in a fifth-floor flat in Marsiling Drive on Dec 31 morning.PHOTOS: RAVEN QIU/FACEBOOK
Ian Cheng Correspondent
Jan 02, 2024 09:56 am

Three people were taken to the hospital, and about 70 were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in Marsiling Drive on Dec 31 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire about 5.45am at Block 7, Marsiling Drive.

The fire involved the contents of a living room of a fifth-floor flat, the SCDF told The Straits Times.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet, and evacuated about 70 people with help from the police.

It also took three people to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Dashcam footage showed a red Mitsubishi hit a sedan on its left, which in turn collided with a hatchback.
Singapore

Man arrested for drug-related offences after accident on BKE

31/12/23 Fire Breakout At A Flat, Early In The Morning, At Apt Blk 7 Marsiling Drive, At 0545 Hrs;The Scdf firefighter deployed, my heart prayer goto them!

Posted by Raven Qiu on Sunday, December 31, 2023
