3 taken to hospital after accident at Yishun Dam

Three people were taken to hospital on July 15 following an accident involving three cars and a van at Yishun Dam.

In videos posted on Facebook, three stationary cars and a van are seen lined closely on the right lane of a two-lane road at the dam, leading from Seletar to Yishun. Bookending the vehicles are two ambulances.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Yishun Avenue 1 towards Yishun Avenue 8 at around 8.40am on July 15.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. They were car passengers, aged between 27 and 41, and were conscious when taken to the hospital, the police said.

Another three people were assessed for minor injuries, and they declined to be taken to the hospital, added SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.