305 suspected scammers, money mules under police probe

The suspects are allegedly involved in more than 1,500 cases as scammers or money mules.

A total of 305 people are being investigated by the police over their alleged involvement in scams where victims lost over $12.8 million.

In a statement on Sept 13, the police said 223 men and 82 women are under probe after police officers conducted a two-week operation between Aug 30 and Sept 12.

The suspects – aged between 15 and 79 – are allegedly involved in more than 1,500 cases as scammers or money mules, said the police.

The range of ruses allegedly committed include investment, e-commerce, job, friend impersonation, fake buyer, and internet love scams.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, while the offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

If convicted of carrying on a commercial payment service without a licence, one can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile line as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” said the police.

According to the police’s mid-year scam and cyber-crime statistics released on Aug 22, the number of cases in the first half of 2024 increased by 16.3 per cent to 26,587, a new record high, from 22,853 during the same period in 2023.

Victims in 2024 lost more than $385.6 million, a 24.6 per cent increase compared with the $309.4 million lost in the first half of 2023.

While the 3,330 cases of investment scams made up only 12.5 per cent of the total number of scam cases in the first half of 2024, victims lost $133.4 million, the highest amount lost of all scams.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information about such scams can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness