4 taken to hospital after getting flung from motorbikes in BKE collision

SCREENGRABS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Mar 22, 2023 05:55 pm

Four individuals were taken to the hospital after a motorbike collision on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Tuesday (March 21). 

A video of the accident was first shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. According to the post, the accident occurred along the BKE, before the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit, at around 10.40pm, after a motorcyclist had attempted a last-minute lane change to exit the expressway. 

In the video, a motorcycle on the rightmost lane is seen making a sharp switch to the middle lane, not noticing an incoming motorbike in the leftmost lane, resulting in a collision. 

Both motorcyclists and their pillion riders were flung from their vehicles, as the motorbikes skidded across the lanes.

SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.45pm. All four people involved were taken to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital.

