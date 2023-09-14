 46-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Woodleigh, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

46-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Woodleigh

PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Cherlynn Ng
Correspondent
Sep 14, 2023 04:08 pm

A 46-year-old man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car in Woodleigh on Monday night (Sept 11).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive at 8.14pm.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he died.

A 38-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident caused a traffic jam.

The motorcycle and car were towed away at around 11pm.

Singapore

Car lands sideways after crash in Sembawang

Police investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user who claims to be the victim’s son is appealing for footage of the accident, adding that the car involved did not have a dashcam.

 

