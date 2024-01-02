5 injured from knife wounds at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day

The incident is believed to have happened on the 11th floor of the mall at around 4am.

Five people who were at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day were rushed to hospital with knife wounds after an incident on the 11th floor of the mall at around 4am.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on Jan 2 that they received a call for assistance at 181 Orchard Road at about 4.10am on Jan 1, and took five people to Singapore General Hospital.

The address is that of Orchard Central.

The Straits Times understands those injured suffered knife wounds and the incident is believed to have happened on the 11th floor of the mall.

It comes just two weeks after a man was arrested on Dec 20, 2023, after allegedly slashing a man and two women in a mobile phone shop at Pasir Ris West Plaza.

The assailant was known to the victims, and police said preliminary investigations showed they had not been on friendly terms.

There were about 150 knife-related crimes annually from 2017 to 2021.

These crimes involved murder, robbery, rioting and serious hurt, with about 36 per cent of these crimes occurring in residential areas and 3 per cent on educational premises.

The remaining cases occurred in other public and commercial places.